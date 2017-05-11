Why connectivity is critical to Africa’s growth in multipolar world
Last year was generally tough for Africa. After more than a decade of GDP growth averaging close to 6%, growth for the sub-Saharan Africa region registered only 1.4% in 2016. The more positive news is that with slowly improving external conditions, growth will begin to pick up again, with the International Monetary Fund projecting 2.6% in 2017 and 3.5% in 2018.
The reality, though, is that economic growth across the region is likely to remain relatively slower than it has been over the next few years and that recovery will be gradual.
However, it is important to position Africa’s growth performance in a global context. The factors that have affected economic growth in the region are not unique to Africa. In fact, although growth in the region has slowed, it will again be the second-fastest growing region in the world (after emerging Asia) by 2018. In other words, slower growth does not equate to no growth and certainly does not signal a structural decline in most African economies.
On the contrary, our view remains that Africa’s rise in the past 15 years is real; what we have witnessed has been a structural evolution rather than cyclical change that has marked previous boom-and-bust periods in its postcolonial history.
Although exports from many African economies remain commodity-oriented, private consumption has become a key growth driver, as has investment in infrastructure. The services sector constitutes an increasingly significant proportion of most African economies, and, while still small, the role of (and investment into) manufacturing is increasing.
This process of structural evolution — as with anywhere else in history — will be likely to take decades. However, most African economies are in a fundamentally better place today than they were 15 to 20 years ago and overall growth is likely to remain robust relative to most other regions over the next decade. Structural evolution will continue and when conditions improve globally, much of Africa will be well-positioned to accelerate the growth momentum.
Our relative optimism about Africa’s long-term growth prospects is reinforced by the foreign direct investment (FDI) data that we have analysed since 2010 as part of our Africa attractiveness programme. Despite the slowdown in growth and greater levels of uncertainty more generally, we have not seen a significant drop in levels of long-term FDI flowing into Africa over the past few years.
Although FDI project numbers were down in 2016, the capital value of those projects was up considerably — in fact, registering the highest level in eight years and with the largest portion of that capital not flowing into extractive sectors but rather into emerging sectors such as real estate, construction, logistics and renewable energy.
However, while we remain positive about Africa’s long-term growth prospects and we encourage investors to adopt a longer-term horizon, we are not of the view that Africa’s future will simply take care of itself. Poverty and inequality remain intractable challenges. Despite 15 years of strong growth, the region still lags behind other developing regions in terms of raising income levels, living standards and overall human development. That remains our reality and the gap between rich and poor continues to grow.
The effect of mobile telephony has demonstrated how the lack of legacy infrastructure and business models can be an advantage as transformative technologies are embraced — the leapfrog effect
However, we are in the midst of what may be a unique opportunity to reposition Africa in the context of a global economy in transition from the "bipolarity" of the Cold War, through almost 30 years of dominance of the so-called Washington Consensus, towards what is becoming a far more multipolar world.
Within this context of a shifting global economic and geopolitical landscape, the opportunity exists to break the structural constraints that have marginalised Africa for decades, if not centuries. However, to take advantage of these global structural shifts and move towards a more inclusive, sustainable growth path, we need to conceive of Africa differently.
The single biggest driver of a best-case scenario for Africa over the next decade and beyond will be our ability to connect markets, organisations and people across the continent — our ability to more rapidly create greater regional coherence and critical mass from the current patchwork quilt of 54 sovereign states, many of which, by themselves and certainly in global terms, have small economies, low per capita income levels, small populations and far too limited capacities and resources. Connectivity is what will enable Africa’s economies to shift from the periphery of the global economy towards becoming a substantive economic power bloc directing its own destiny. Realising this opportunity will require a change in mind-set.
The kind of inclusive, sustainable growth that is required to materially affect current levels of inequality and poverty cannot be evolutionary in nature. It instead requires an emphasis on game-changing opportunities; a proactive, action-orientated approach that is attuned to emerging and future trends. In a world that is increasingly volatile, uncertain and disruptive, we need to ask the better question: how do you seize the upside of disruption?
While regional integration and infrastructure development will remain critical drivers of inclusive growth in Africa, we need to accept the reality that the lack of physical connectivity will remain a stumbling block to inclusive growth for at least the next decade. In terms of connecting people, organisations and markets across Africa, however, established and emerging digital technologies provide more immediate transformative potential.
The effect of mobile telephony has demonstrated how the lack of legacy infrastructure and business models can be an advantage as transformative technologies are embraced — the leapfrog effect. In the case of Africa, with its geographical scale and diverse, fragmented markets, digital connectivity provides an obvious opportunity to transcend many of the physical boundaries and barriers that hamper trade, commerce, communication, service delivery and human development. We have already seen glimpses of the positively transformative possibilities that digital connectivity offers, for example, in the form of mobile payment platforms, digitally enabled entrepreneurship, innovative health and education delivery systems and e-government initiatives.
However, efforts to harness the potential of digital technologies as a fundamental driver of inclusive growth are still far too piecemeal and fragmented.
What is required is a far more collaborative effort across governments, business and non-profit sectors to embrace technological disruption and to adopt a more systematic approach to fostering digitally enabled ecosystems with a focus on entrepreneurship, health and education as critical drivers of inclusive, sustainable growth.
• Lalor is Africa business centre leader at EY.
