THE INSIDER: Plant Gestapo torch seeds of time

Australian biosecurity officials are notoriously strict, imposing onerous fines on travellers who deliberately or inadvertently try bringing prohibited items into the country. Sometimes, they are a little too strict. The Guardian Australia reports overzealous officials recently destroyed irreplaceable plant samples collected in 19th-century France, damaging the reputation of Australian researchers.

In two separate incidents, quarantine officials incinerated specimens sent to Australian research facilities from overseas. One collection dated back to the mid-1800s and was sent to the Queensland herbarium by the Paris Natural History Museum in March. "Quarantine basically said the paperwork wasn’t compliant and their response was to destroy them before another solution could be found," Council of Heads of Australasian Herbaria representative Prof Michelle Waycott said. "What usually happens is we have a discussion — whether it’s letters or a phone call — but in this case, we seem to have missed a step somewhere."

Waycott said this was the second such incident. After a sample from a Christchurch facility sent to Canberra was destroyed, New Zealand enacted a blanket ban on sending any further specimens to Australia. "It means taxonomy on materials in New Zealand can’t go ahead," she said. "That’s a huge problem for us, but I understand it. I wouldn’t want to send stuff overseas if it’s going to get destroyed either.

"When you have specimens that are very old or hard to get to – mountaintops in Papua New Guinea, or found 150 years ago on the north Australian coastline — they sometimes represent material that may not exist any more. That’s why it’s so devastating."

A spokesman for the Australian Department of Agriculture and Water Resources said the French samples were marked with a value of A$2 and that there was no prior notification of the package’s arrival or significance. An e-mail mix-up has been blamed for a communication failure that saw further documentation not received by officials.