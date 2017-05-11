Plundered US version of ‘white privilege’ concept not fit for SA
Twee phrase reduces debates on power structures to quick click-bait, wries Hans Pienaar
When Verashni Pillay resigned from the Huffington Post following her inept handling of the Marius Roodt fake blog parody, her critics unfailingly brought up her inept handling of the fake news story at the Mail & Guardian that FW de Klerk provided training for DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
But much more far-reaching in its effects was the article that brought her national derision in January 2015: the white privilege checklist.
It listed six things in an attempt to expose the privilege that explains why white South Africans have unemployment figures comparable to a first-world country’s, while among blacks, it ranges between 25% and 40%.
The article went viral and was the catalyst that made a slumbering debate a national one, spawning countless twars and giving impetus to the establishment of at least two Facebook groups on the topic.
If a key task of journalists is to set the agenda, this article did an excellent job. Coterminous with the student uprising, it highlighted the ugly issue of white racism, so graphically demonstrated by the recent events in Coligny. But it also led to many dead ends and privilege fatigue that just sends you on a comfort-shopping spree at an organic food market.
The list — generational wealth, social capital, early childhood development, the benefit of the doubt, a financial headstart and self-sufficient parents — doesn’t quite work.
Several white checklisters were easily able to knock off three or four of the six on the grounds that they didn’t have rich parents, suffered to get their education and go to bed every night in fear of their lives.
That poor whites still have it much better than poor blacks, the basic idea behind the white privilege concept, counts for little if one experiences life as a much harder struggle than that of previous generations.
The reason for this is the same superficiality, reductionism and fake tolerance that characterises much of internet-driven new media and led to Pillay’s setbacks.
Her checklist is close to a copy-and-paste affair, probably gleaned from one of the many US websites or social media groups devoted to the issue.
That is its first weakness. The debate is often just an extension of the US one, appropriating concepts such as micro-aggressions, trigger warnings and content notes, which make some contributions look like medieval literature. The many references in SA to blacks as a minority and to murderous white policemen is quite comical.
Of course, these mistakes point to a US neocolonialism, but the debate in SA appears oblivious to the widespread resistance to the counterproductive aspects of the US discourse, also among a great many theorists of the "left".
‘White privilege’ is really a euphemism, reducing the real issue to a schoolground morality … ‘white privilege’ is a twee substitute that will be clung to because it justifies ‘black privilege’
Some of these people blame President Donald Trump’s victory on the Tea Party reaction to the suffocating ethos created by the privilege discourse on US campuses.
The most persuasive argument against the checklist is a historical one. It was first used in 1988 by a feminist researcher, Peggy McIntosh, who wanted to help her male colleagues come to an awareness of how the system privileged men.
Her list had 46 items, including apparently innocuous ones such as, "If you go to the bar, do you expect more men to be present than women?"
It was intended to facilitate discussion among individuals or in the small therapy groups in vogue at the time. As the first internet services such as Usenet took off, to McIntosh’s horror, her checklist began to spread – in a truncated form of 23 questions. So alarmed was she that she took out copyright on the list — in vain, because an idea can be plagiarised infinitely and contents easily changed to dodge legal restrictions.
Pillay’s list of six items was so far down this road of plagiarism and reductionism that it is ultimately fake analysis. What is not fake is that white privilege exists and is a concept with a deep South African connection.
According to US activist Jacqui Shine, "white privileges" was first used by Lord Alfred Milner in correspondence with the colonial office of the British empire just after the Anglo-Boer war.
That was a time when affirmative action favouring the vanquished Boers was instituted on a mass scale, which entailed the wholesale abnegation of wartime treaties and deals with black tribes for their help in securing the British victory.
So, there is every reason to call out whites on their privilege in order to highlight a system founded on racist exclusion – and to show that English speakers benefited as much, if not more, than Afrikaners because of a highly exploitative colonialism. But setting the debate within US parameters, where colonialism is entirely different, leads us down the garden path.
In SA, whites are a shrinking minority of 10% — a demo-graphic that is the opposite of the US — and this should surely make for a different discourse. What’s more, this 10% only live partly in SA, in a sort of Skype-enabled, Facebook-driven limbo of globalisation in which they have little direct power.
"White privilege" is really a euphemism, reducing the real issue to a schoolground morality for self-appointed prefects to sentence volunteers in Facebook groups to self-flagellation.
The term should really be "white power", which is based on centuries of colonial massacre and enslavement, on the one hand, and the profound weakness of indigenes on the other. But activists cannot call it white power because then it will be too strong – it is really quite futile to try to get the 1-billion people constituting white power to change their ways.
"White privilege" is a twee, angst-inducing substitute that will be clung to because it justifies "black privilege", the other big difference with the US debate. SA is a country of black privilege, where it is key government policy and the only real economic model proffered by all major political parties. It underlies the employment of millions by the state in a system of parasitic rentiership.
White power can only be fought with black power, but so far we’ve only got black privilege. Tens of thousands of blacks have expressed their hatred of whites on social media, large numbers calling for them to be killed, but that is as far as it goes — not because they are forgiving but due to a lack of capacity to chase whites into the sea.
But this aggression is also sourced in self-hatred, as Jonny Steinberg has suggested. The black middle class lives white lives because white power is so dominant. Call-outs on white privilege by whites are driven by white guilt, while among blacks it is coconut guilt.
White privilege and black privilege complement each other. But it is black privilege that is the more dangerous to SA because it doesn’t have much of a productive basis. Should black privilege be maintained at all costs, which seems to be the policy of the Zuma faction, the country will be destroyed.
A key aspect of white privilege discourse is the notion that it entails a strong denialism that it exists. This is often demonstrated by whites taking part in the discourse. But black privilege is founded on a similar denialism – and calling out whites on their privilege is a key mechanism in that.
And this denialism keeps the patronage system going that in turn keeps corrupt politicians, such as President Jacob Zuma, in power.
