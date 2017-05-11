Plundered US version of ‘white privilege’ concept not fit for SA

If a key task of journalists is to set the agenda, this article did an excellent job. Coterminous with the student uprising, it highlighted the ugly issue of white racism, so graphically demonstrated by the recent events in Coligny. But it also led to many dead ends and privilege fatigue that just sends you on a comfort-shopping spree at an organic food market.

The list — generational wealth, social capital, early childhood development, the benefit of the doubt, a financial headstart and self-sufficient parents — doesn’t quite work.

Several white checklisters were easily able to knock off three or four of the six on the grounds that they didn’t have rich parents, suffered to get their education and go to bed every night in fear of their lives.

That poor whites still have it much better than poor blacks, the basic idea behind the white privilege concept, counts for little if one experiences life as a much harder struggle than that of previous generations.

The reason for this is the same superficiality, reductionism and fake tolerance that characterises much of internet-driven new media and led to Pillay’s setbacks.

Her checklist is close to a copy-and-paste affair, probably gleaned from one of the many US websites or social media groups devoted to the issue.

That is its first weakness. The debate is often just an extension of the US one, appropriating concepts such as micro-aggressions, trigger warnings and content notes, which make some contributions look like medieval literature. The many references in SA to blacks as a minority and to murderous white policemen is quite comical.

Of course, these mistakes point to a US neocolonialism, but the debate in SA appears oblivious to the widespread resistance to the counterproductive aspects of the US discourse, also among a great many theorists of the "left".