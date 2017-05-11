Management a key performance driver, studies show

Management is very hard to measure robustly, so economists have been happy to delegate this task to others in the case study literature at business schools.

Managers are more frequently the butt of jokes from TV shows such as The Office and Horrible Bosses, than seen as drivers of growth. But maybe things are changing.

A new generation of empirical work has grown in the past decade that has been able to quantify some key components of basic management practices, aspects such as whether companies rigorously keep track of what goes on internally, how they communicate this to employees and how this tracking is translated (or not) into sensible and stretching targets that can be used for continuous improvement.

An important part of this is what human resources professionals focus on: Are these measures of performance linked to incentives over rewards and promotion?

Surveys in more than 20,000 organisations in 34 countries have strikingly uniform results: Companies with high management scores perform better.

These scores are strongly correlated with company performance. And these correlations also persist when looking at hospitals, schools and many other places.

It is even possible to run "clinical trials" injecting these management practices into companies and comparing with placebos who get only a minor dose. The impact effects in these randomised control trials are of similarly impressive magnitudes.

The management scores across countries are highly correlated with GDP per capita. In fact, almost a third of the cross-country gaps in productivity are explained by management practices.

So, what is holding companies back from adopting these better practices? And is there anything that can be done? Well, yes quite a lot actually.