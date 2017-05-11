PRODUCTIVITY
Management a key performance driver, studies show
‘Managerial capacity could be the secret sauce for company success and macroeconomic development,’ writes John van Reenen
When people discuss what drives long-run productivity, they usually focus on technical change. But productivity is about more than robots, new drugs and self-driving vehicles.
After breaking down the sources of productivity across nations and companies, there is a large residual left over, rather inelegantly named "total factor productivity". Observable measures of technology can only account for a small fraction of this dark matter.
Many statistical analyses and case studies of the effect of new technologies on firm performance have shown there is a large variation in its effect.
What is much more important than the amount spent on fancy tech is the way managerial practices are used in the companies that implement the changes.
Although there is a tradition in economics starting with the 19th-century American economist Francis Walker on the importance of management for productivity, it has been largely subterranean.
Management is very hard to measure robustly, so economists have been happy to delegate this task to others in the case study literature at business schools.
Managers are more frequently the butt of jokes from TV shows such as The Office and Horrible Bosses, than seen as drivers of growth. But maybe things are changing.
A new generation of empirical work has grown in the past decade that has been able to quantify some key components of basic management practices, aspects such as whether companies rigorously keep track of what goes on internally, how they communicate this to employees and how this tracking is translated (or not) into sensible and stretching targets that can be used for continuous improvement.
An important part of this is what human resources professionals focus on: Are these measures of performance linked to incentives over rewards and promotion?
Surveys in more than 20,000 organisations in 34 countries have strikingly uniform results: Companies with high management scores perform better.
These scores are strongly correlated with company performance. And these correlations also persist when looking at hospitals, schools and many other places.
It is even possible to run "clinical trials" injecting these management practices into companies and comparing with placebos who get only a minor dose. The impact effects in these randomised control trials are of similarly impressive magnitudes.
The management scores across countries are highly correlated with GDP per capita. In fact, almost a third of the cross-country gaps in productivity are explained by management practices.
So, what is holding companies back from adopting these better practices? And is there anything that can be done? Well, yes quite a lot actually.
Companies can change. Multinationals are able to import better practices even in very difficult environments compared to similar, domestically owned companies. They do not just bring more capital, they also show that there is a different way to doing things.
For example, car makers could make many excuses for why Detroit is different from Tokyo – culture, religion and work ethic. But when Toyota started producing vehicles in the US using American workers but with Japanese management that was hugely more productive than the US car makers, the excuses wore thin.
This is fundamentally an optimistic message – it shows that the economic environment is not destiny. Organisations can heal themselves. Companies should be honest with themselves – many simply do not realise that there is much room for improvement. They need to benchmark themselves rigorously and seek out ways to change, even if this involves external advice.
Policy makers have an important role. Especially for smaller companies, they can help with better information and advice to help spread best practice. But a lot of what government needs to do is to make structural changes to the environment in which companies operate.
Competition, a major factor, weeds out the badly managed companies and gives strong incentives for all to up their game. Strong antitrust enforcement and openness to trade are major ways to stimulate competition, so it is unfortunate that populist parties all over the world are moving in the opposite direction, threatening tariff increases and trying to roll back globalisation.
Skills also matter a lot. Business education and training can work, but the CEO’s talent matters less than the human capital of the rest of the employees.
Having a culture of continuous improvement needs engaged and able workers — low levels of vocational and basic skills are a major drag on managerial improvements. Change has to begin early, in improving standards in public schools, especially for disadvantaged children who get a particularly raw deal.
Governments love giving companies policy goodies, especially family-owned companies that enjoy tax breaks in many countries. But after they get beyond a certain size, they need the kind of professional management that family companies, especially if run by the eldest son of the founder, find very hard to provide.
Managerial capacity could be the secret sauce, not only for company success, but also for macroeconomic development.
Bloomberg
• Van Reenen is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s department of economics and Sloan Management School.
