Malikane: ‘I am being called mad, yet I am a professor at Wits’

But first some background. Modern academia has become incredibly specialised. There may be only a handful of people who have enough expertise to give an informed opinion on any particular academic paper. A way around this, used by academic administrators the world over, is to determine the quality of a paper not by looking at the paper itself, but rather by counting the number of times other academics have cited it (that is, referred to it in their own work).

Writing that is influential is cited frequently by other academics. Work that is not cited is therefore not influential. This method of ranking papers works incredibly well — so well, in fact, that Google’s founders copied it and used it to create their search engine. Google ranks web pages not by their content but according to how frequently other web pages link to them. The more web pages that refer to a given page, the more reliable other creators of web pages think that page is, and the higher it ranks in Google searches.

Of course, citation counts are not perfect. Positive and negative citations are treated equally. So if Malikane had published any academic articles about why, exactly, we would want to de-develop and de-industrialise SA and how best we should go about doing it (unsurprisingly, it turns out, he has not) citations of the type "Malikane (2017) — absurdly — believes that South Africans should welcome the massive declines in real wages and increases in unemployment that Venezuelans have been forced to endure under Hugo Chàvez and, more recently, the hapless Nicolàs Maduro", would be treated equally to the rather dry, but hardly adulatory "The switch from discrete to continuous time is in line with papers by Asada et al (2006), Chen et al (2006a,b), and Malikane and Semmler (2008a,b), but no previous New Keynesian approach has taken this step".

Also, citations can be (and often are) self-generated by academics citing their own work, in much the same way that websites try to strategically move up Google rankings. But these quibbles aside, citation counts are routinely used to judge individual academic papers, academic journals (just like papers, these vary significantly in quality), and academics themselves.

I invite you to explore the world of academic literature, using Malikane as an example. Using your favourite web browser, go to scholar.google.com and, in the search box, type in "C Malikane". The result is the contribution of Malikane to the world’s scholarly literature.

To his credit, there is a small number of articles in lower-tier academic journals (along with what look like student dissertations and some almost unread policy papers on the plastics industry). Most of them are co-authored and many seem to be technical discussions of a certain class of macro-economic models.