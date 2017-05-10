Opinion

THE INSIDER: Lessons in love and ballot ballads

You give me education in the lovesick blues, help me get straight, come out and say: Teacher I, teacher I, teacher I, teacher I need you

10 May 2017 - 05:50 The Insider
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, arrives on stage with his wife, Brigitte Trogneux, to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election on April 23 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, arrives on stage with his wife, Brigitte Trogneux, to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election on April 23 2017. Picture: REUTERS

The relationship between French president-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Trogneux, has captured the world’s imagination. Macron apparently met his wife, who is 24 years his senior, when he was 15 years old — she was his schoolteacher and was directing him in a play.

"Without her, I wouldn’t be me," Macron, 39, said after winning the first round of the election. With Macron soon to be directing the political show in France, one is tempted to think he might have been inspired by the 1972 Elton John song, Teacher I need you – recorded in France, incidentally, before he was even born.

The song’s chorus goes like this (with punctuation inserted by The Insider): "Oh teacher I need you, like a little child. You got something in you to drive a schoolboy wild. You give me education in the lovesick blues, help me get straight, come out and say: Teacher I, teacher I, teacher I, teacher I need you."

Happy birthday not at all to me …

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu can be accused of many things, but don’t accuse her of organising a birthday bash for herself.

The ministry released an annoyed-sounding statement on Monday, denying the contents of a poster that is apparently "doing the rounds, alleging that Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will be celebrating her birthday on Saturday, 13 May 2017 at Intlanganiso High School in Site C, Khayelitsha.

"Minister Sisulu has never and will not start anytime soon going around and holding birthday parties," it declared piously. "The minister is rather more dedicated in finding solutions for the people of SA who are in dire need of housing."

Which is all very admirable, except the Insider notes that the country has conveniently been reminded of the precise date of the birthday the minister won’t be celebrating.

