Nigeria’s resilient economy looks to its next chapter

Nigeria presents an interesting tale of apparent opposites in the African growth scenario. Taking pole position as the largest economy in Africa in 2016 while suffering from its worst recession in 25 years is indicative of the ups and downs seen in the country’s economy.

The past 24 months, in particular, have been difficult for the nation amid an exodus of foreign direct investment (FDI) and assets prior to and during the presidential elections in February 2015. The country risked a liquidity crunch, with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Stock Exchange both facing trials and national reserves decreasing from more than $50-billion to $20-billion.

Other socioeconomic issues also came to the fore: volatile commodity prices; poor production in the dominant oil sector and depressed import levels; a devalued currency; inflation; high unemployment; and the challenge of corruption.

In line with these developments, foreign exchange suffered a blow. A contributing factor was Nigeria’s seven official and unofficial exchange rates, ranging from the official Central Bank rate to the parallel market or street rate, which led to market speculation.

As such, there are inherent challenges to keeping control of foreign exchange and how its rates are determined – and, as is to be expected, there have been considerable swings in the rates over the past two years. Exchange rates have ranged from 305 naira to the dollar to 520 naira to the dollar at its lowest level on the street.

Also contributing to the crisis were overseas remittances – money sent from Nigerians living outside the country to citizens within its borders, which is the second-highest source of foreign exchange in Nigeria. Twenty million Nigerians living elsewhere in the world have a significant impact on spending power, particularly when those remittances come in the form of British pounds and US dollars. However, with the banks’ foreign exchange crisis in late 2015 and 2016 stemming from the unavailability of foreign exchange, that value fell considerably.