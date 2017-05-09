THE INSIDER: Going all out to please the bride

A man in northern China was arrested on his wedding day after his wife’s family realised that the 200 "family and friends" he invited from his side were paid actors.

According to local media in Shaanxi province, the family of the wife, surnamed Liu, became suspicious during the conversations they were having with people from the groom’s side who said they were "just friends" but could not explain how they knew him. When the groom’s parents did not arrive, the game was up.

In interviews with regional TV station Shaanxi TV "guests" said they were paid the equivalent of R150 by the groom, named as a Mr Wang, for the day to pose as family and friends. Some said they are taxi drivers or students, and one man revealed a conversation he had with the groom on social media platform WeChat, negotiating a price for him to be there. Some media reported that the groom did not want to reveal that he came from a poor background. The couple had apparently been together for three years without the bride meeting his family or friends.

Rising cost of spending a penny

A Durban beachfront restaurant that has had enough of noncustomers popping in to use its toilets has taken to charging R20 for people to spend a penny. That has proved a bit steep for commentators on social media, with one aggrieved individual describing his visit as "the most expensive p*** I’ve ever taken".

For those who pay up and fail to "drop the kids off at the pool", so to speak, the experience must be disappointing. But in the 1960s and ’70s many service stations used to charge 1c for people to use their toilets. One let-down user, whose catchline spread to pay-as-you-pee public toilets across the country, expressed his sense of loss on a wall: "Here I sit broken-hearted, paid a cent and only farted."