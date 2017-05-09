Structure of the market needs to be revised to ensure least-cost energy

But in recent years everything has changed. Global climate change commitments and support mechanisms for renewable energy, especially in Europe, have created a new market for innovation and investment in solar and wind energy. Feed-in tariffs, initially at generous levels, encouraged mass production to meet new demand, resulting in significant cost and price reductions. In this environment it would be foolhardy to embark on large power investments in old technologies that would lock in uncompetitive prices for future generations.

The government’s premier scientific establishment, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, has used exactly the same internationally accepted electricity planning model employed by the department and Eskom, with the same investment costs that Eskom’s chief nuclear officer expects, but nuclear energy does not appear in a least-cost future mix. The University of Cape Town’s Energy Research Centre runs a different model but it comes up with essentially the same result.

All the models also ensure that the least-cost mix meets specified security of supply standards. Variable but ultracheap energy resources can be complemented with flexible electricity generation and storage, including gas, bio-energy, pumped storage, hydro and demand-side management. More and more countries are demonstrating this is possible.

However, the structure of SA’s power market constrains the rate at which new, more flexible, least-cost power options can be contracted. It is clear the government and Eskom favour big coal and big nuclear. Despite the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme attracting hundreds of billions of rand in investment, sparking local manufacture and ownership and transferring tens of millions to communities, our state-owned, vertically integrated utility blocks solar and wind energy contracts that are below its average cost of supply.

Globally, economies that are larger than ours, and even many emerging economies and developing countries, have restructured their electricity markets to accommodate more competition and private investment.

Independent grids have been established to contract state and private power generation on an equal footing and to allow system operators to respond more intelligently around balancing supply and demand, and to dispatch electricity at least cost. In principle, these power sector reforms are not difficult to implement. Eskom’s power generation could become a separate subsidiary of Eskom Holdings and be spun off into a separate state-owned generation company, leaving an independent grid.

Through a simple amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act we could recognise direct agreements between generators, traders and large consumers. This is happening already and private companies are wheeling out electricity across the grid to industrial customers. But, through more explicit legal and regulatory recognition of these options, we could unleash a new market that stimulates innovation with lower prices while sustaining grid stability and reliability, as well as encouraging off-grid options.

However, these reforms have been resisted, even though they appeared in our energy policy as long ago as 1998. Constituencies that continue to promote big coal and big nuclear also generally support retaining a dominant, patronage-dispensing state utility. Now the consequences are there for all to see: brazen rent-seeking by a politically linked elite.

As I reflect on my career as an energy professional and policy adviser I marvel not only at the recent dramatic breakthrough of renewable energy and how nuclear power is now more often than not on the back foot, but I am also increasingly aware of how complex the political economy of the power sector is and how difficult reform has been. While the nuclear battle is by no means won and it is likely that we will need to maintain the legal thrust, the more fundamental and enduring challenge will be to restructure the sector so that we can move to a more sustainable power market that delivers least-cost, reliable power.

This struggle for institutional change will demand a penetrating understanding of political and economic interests, the way power is wielded through institutions and in policy and decision making, and the role of ideas and rhetoric in mobilising support for and against reforms. The nuclear battle has made clear that the struggle for a new energy future that will benefit all South Africans for generations to come is far from over. A luta continua!

• Eberhard (@AntonEberhard) is a professor at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business.