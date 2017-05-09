Colonial baby turfed out with bath water

• By contrast, when the European powers entered Africa, they were mainly focused on two things — finding natural resources and (to a lesser degree) spreading the Christian-capitalist creed. They enslaved some locals, subordinated the rest and trashed their traditional cultures, but there never was a concerted effort at annihilation, with the possible exception of the Hereros in 1904. Contemptuous (or paternalistic) domination is awful (according to modern mores) but it is not genocide.

• Jews in their dealings with the Nazis were offered only death. There was no way they could possibly prosper, and as for future generations, the Nazi plan was that there would not be any. To speak of Jews getting benefits from Nazi rule is therefore untenable. Under colonialism, the European overlords promised a better future to their African subjects (with how much sincerity it is hard to say).

• In making moral judgments, the sensibilities of the particular time have to be kept in mind. The Atlantic slave trade ranks near the top of the table of all-time historical horrors, but that is using the modern paradigm of universalistic humanism. In terms of aggregate suffering, it is measurably worse than colonialism or apartheid (and maybe even Nazism), but then the disconcerting thought arises that the institution of slavery was widely practised until a few hundred years ago. It was very much part of the culture of the West — and the East and South, for that matter. It is revealing that none of Moses, Confucius, Jesus or Muhammad thought it objectionable in principle. Bad treatment they all decried, but the notion of slave-owning not.

• Slavery, in short, has not always been a moral "slam-dunk", and colonialism certainly was not so. Today, things are seen very differently, but between the mid-18th century and the 1930s, it was generally assumed, among Europeans at least, that in their dealings with Africans, they had the ascendancy in terms not just of guns and technology, but also culture and genes. The notion of the "civilising mission" seems utterly execrable today but, unlike Nazism, it enjoyed considerable credence in its time and place.