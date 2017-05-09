HELEN ZILLE CONTROVERSY
Colonial baby turfed out with bath water
‘There is no moral justification for imposing a taboo, especially where an anticolonial (and antiwhite) discourse is now dominating the public square’
What started out as an anti-Helen Zille rant by an artless undergrad has grown, or metastasised, into something far more unsettling. In the month or so since the Western Cape premier roiled the "twitterverse", an array of worldly adults have taken to punting the idea of an (immoral) equivalence between European colonialism and the Nazi holocaust, at least insofar as insisting that decent people find it repugnant, or impossible to say anything good about either.
It is now plain that this meme has currency far beyond the lower reaches of student social media, so it is probably time for an open, robust discussion.
I am no professional moralist, but here is my (secular, liberal, white, affluent, male, Jewish) take.
• What made the Nazi project unique was not its chauvinism or expansionism or aggression, it was the "final solution". The victims — Jews especially, but also "gypsies", homosexuals and others — were marked not for exploitation but for outright extermination. "Untermenschen" all, they were considered vermin and in the estimation of Hitler et al unworthy of life.
• By contrast, when the European powers entered Africa, they were mainly focused on two things — finding natural resources and (to a lesser degree) spreading the Christian-capitalist creed. They enslaved some locals, subordinated the rest and trashed their traditional cultures, but there never was a concerted effort at annihilation, with the possible exception of the Hereros in 1904. Contemptuous (or paternalistic) domination is awful (according to modern mores) but it is not genocide.
• Jews in their dealings with the Nazis were offered only death. There was no way they could possibly prosper, and as for future generations, the Nazi plan was that there would not be any. To speak of Jews getting benefits from Nazi rule is therefore untenable. Under colonialism, the European overlords promised a better future to their African subjects (with how much sincerity it is hard to say).
• In making moral judgments, the sensibilities of the particular time have to be kept in mind. The Atlantic slave trade ranks near the top of the table of all-time historical horrors, but that is using the modern paradigm of universalistic humanism. In terms of aggregate suffering, it is measurably worse than colonialism or apartheid (and maybe even Nazism), but then the disconcerting thought arises that the institution of slavery was widely practised until a few hundred years ago. It was very much part of the culture of the West — and the East and South, for that matter. It is revealing that none of Moses, Confucius, Jesus or Muhammad thought it objectionable in principle. Bad treatment they all decried, but the notion of slave-owning not.
• Slavery, in short, has not always been a moral "slam-dunk", and colonialism certainly was not so. Today, things are seen very differently, but between the mid-18th century and the 1930s, it was generally assumed, among Europeans at least, that in their dealings with Africans, they had the ascendancy in terms not just of guns and technology, but also culture and genes. The notion of the "civilising mission" seems utterly execrable today but, unlike Nazism, it enjoyed considerable credence in its time and place.
Individuals are well within their rights to boycott Hitler’s beloved Wagner but it is something else to insist everyone does likewise
Briefly then, this is an analogy best avoided. To go further, there is nothing objectionable in referring approvingly to the wonder that is the old Volkswagen (or whatever else of enduring value that had its origins in Germany between 1923 and 1945). Individuals are well within their rights to boycott VW, or Hitler’s beloved Wagner for that matter, but it is something else entirely to insist that everyone does likewise. That is the way of fascism, though all such analogies are problematic.
What is unacceptable, is to imply that the achievements of the regime were such as to render the totality of Nazi rule worthy of approval, or exculpation, or anything less than unequivocal denunciation. Putting up statues of Hitler would be grossly offensive — to all thinking people, not just Jews — because the balance of the moral-political equation was overwhelmingly negatively weighted.
My view (and Zille’s, I believe) is that the balance in the case of colonialism is also very negative, so there again I am against public iconography. But, and this is the bottom line, I cannot see any compelling reason not to speak positively of specific fruits of the enterprise even as the questions of suitable atonement and reparations continue to be addressed.
For the sake of good intercommunal relations, it is important to be tactful and considerate — and to provide a proper context — but there is no moral justification for imposing a taboo, especially where an anticolonial (and antiwhite) discourse is now dominating the public square.
