Is justice delayed, justice denied, in terms of land restitution?

In doing so, the SCA applied the principles formulated in the case of Florence v Government of the Republic of SA. In this case, the court found that, when determining equitable redress, the amount awarded must be sufficient to make up for what was taken away, by fairly balancing public interest and the interests of those affected after taking into consideration the relevant circumstances as provided for in Section 33 of the Act, namely:

• The desire to remedy past violations of human rights, equity and justice

• The desire to avoid social disruption

• The history of the dispossession

• The feasibility of restoring the land in question

• An important catch-all consideration: any other factor that the court may consider relevant and consistent with the spirit and objects of the Constitution

This judgment demonstrates that the determination of equitable and just redress is not a simple "but-for" test calculating loss or damage suffered as in a delictual claim, but rather one where all relevant factors and surrounding circumstances should be taken into account, which should take into account two perspectives.

The first perspective is that of the dispossessed — for example, the hardship experienced by the dispossessed if treated without dignity.

The second perspective is that of the state, as the custodian of land, and should also take into account the interests of the society (for example, the current state of the economy and the avoidance of major social disruption) and those who might be affected by the court’s order.

The amount awarded must be of such a nature that it compensates for the loss experienced at the time of the dispossession. In this context, it should not be used as a mechanism to put a person in a position that he or she would have been in had the dispossession not occurred, but the aim is rather to restore the financial loss they incurred at the time of dispossession. Whether the dispossessed used the unjust and inequitable payment for the dispossession wisely is not a factor to be taken into account.

The SCA, having scrutinised the Land Claims Court’s exercise of its judicial discretion in determining the just and equitable redress awarded to Phillips, found there was no reason to interfere in its judgment and therefore dismissed the appeal with costs.

What is apparent from this case is that the Constitution is the starting point in determining just and equitable redress. The values that underpin the Constitution, including equality, human dignity and freedom, are enshrined in the principles to determine redress in terms of the act.

That said, it is poor justice that it took 19 years and a titanic court battle for Phillips to receive equitable and just redress.

