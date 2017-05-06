Is justice delayed, justice denied, in terms of land restitution?
Constitutional principles underpin the determination of redress — but the process is neither simple nor speedy
Constitutional principles underpin the determination of redress under the Restitution of Land Rights Act, 1994.
An issue that features prominently in many land restitution claims is the determination of what compensation should be paid as equitable redress. The redress serves to compensate for unjust dispossession of land under past racial laws.
In the recent case of Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform v Phillips, the Supreme Court of Appeal considered the principles applicable to the determination of equitable redress, in the context of deciding whether the Land Claims Court’s determination of equitable redress passed muster.
This case was the subject of much litigation, having been appealed all the way to the Constitutional Court and then referred back to the Land Claims Court, whose judgment was subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). Finality was achieved only when the appeal court handed down judgment in February 2017. From the lodging of the claim for redress to the SCA’s judgment, this process took almost 19 years. Below, we provide an overview of the case.
In 1977, Phillips sold his farms, under duress, to the apartheid government, which purchased them for incorporation into the Ciskei. The Ciskei was created to be an area exclusively occupied by black people. At the time of the SCA judgment, the farms formed part of the Tsolwana Game Reserve. Phillips alleged that the compensation he received was not just and equitable and that a dispossession had taken place as envisaged in the Act. The Land Claims Court agreed, but its decision was appealed to the Constitutional Court, which confirmed the Land Claims Court judgment and referred the matter back to the Land Claims Court to determine the compensation to be paid as just and equitable redress, which it duly did.
The state then appealed to the SCA against the amount determined by the Land Claims Court. It is important to stress that, given the Land Claims Court’s discretion and wide adjudicative powers, the SCA’s power to interfere with the exercise of that court’s discretion is limited to instances where the discretion invested in that court has not been judicially exercised, has [not] been influenced by wrong principles or a misdirection of the facts, or was unreasonably exercised.
In line with this limitation of the SCA’s entitlement to interfere with the exercise of the Land Claims Court’s discretion, the SCA confined itself to ascertaining whether the Land Claims Court had misdirected itself in determining the compensation awarded to Phillips.
In doing so, the SCA applied the principles formulated in the case of Florence v Government of the Republic of SA. In this case, the court found that, when determining equitable redress, the amount awarded must be sufficient to make up for what was taken away, by fairly balancing public interest and the interests of those affected after taking into consideration the relevant circumstances as provided for in Section 33 of the Act, namely:
• The desire to remedy past violations of human rights, equity and justice
• The desire to avoid social disruption
• The history of the dispossession
• The feasibility of restoring the land in question
• An important catch-all consideration: any other factor that the court may consider relevant and consistent with the spirit and objects of the Constitution
This judgment demonstrates that the determination of equitable and just redress is not a simple "but-for" test calculating loss or damage suffered as in a delictual claim, but rather one where all relevant factors and surrounding circumstances should be taken into account, which should take into account two perspectives.
The first perspective is that of the dispossessed — for example, the hardship experienced by the dispossessed if treated without dignity.
The second perspective is that of the state, as the custodian of land, and should also take into account the interests of the society (for example, the current state of the economy and the avoidance of major social disruption) and those who might be affected by the court’s order.
The amount awarded must be of such a nature that it compensates for the loss experienced at the time of the dispossession. In this context, it should not be used as a mechanism to put a person in a position that he or she would have been in had the dispossession not occurred, but the aim is rather to restore the financial loss they incurred at the time of dispossession. Whether the dispossessed used the unjust and inequitable payment for the dispossession wisely is not a factor to be taken into account.
The SCA, having scrutinised the Land Claims Court’s exercise of its judicial discretion in determining the just and equitable redress awarded to Phillips, found there was no reason to interfere in its judgment and therefore dismissed the appeal with costs.
What is apparent from this case is that the Constitution is the starting point in determining just and equitable redress. The values that underpin the Constitution, including equality, human dignity and freedom, are enshrined in the principles to determine redress in terms of the act.
That said, it is poor justice that it took 19 years and a titanic court battle for Phillips to receive equitable and just redress.
• Aguiar is a director at law firm ENSafrica and Hugo is a candidate attorney at the firm
Please login or register to comment.