THE INSIDER: Democracy takes the high road

It would appear Blacks First Land First (BLF) believes ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu is a man of substance … abuse. Responding to Mthembu’s reaction to BLF leader Andile Mngxitama’s comments, or alleged comments (nobody seems quite sure), during a joint committee sitting in Parliament this week, the movement said: "It’s known that mind-altering substances compromise one’s capacity to concentrate."

On its website, BLF also wrote that Mthembu was in need of "some kind of help to rescue him from whatever he seems to be addicted to". Elsewhere, it said the chief whip had been slurring on "like a drunken master" in his statement and "whatever Mthembu suffers from has the effect of removing him from reality". Not yet done, the BLF rounded off with "we advice [sic] the ANC to help their comrade before he does more harm to himself and the ANC caucus".

Democracy’s last-gasp attempt

A District of Columbia superior court in Washington convicted three "Code Pink" activists this week, one for laughing during the confirmation hearing of US attorney-general Jeff Sessions. When it was noted that Session’s record of "treating all Americans equally under the law is clear and well-documented", Desiree Fairooz let out a snort that another person at the hearing described as a "reflexive gasp" that was no louder than a cough.

Even so, Fairooz was charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct and parading or demonstrating on Capitol grounds. She now faces up to 12 months in jail, $2,000 in fines, or both. That’s disconcerting coming from a country that will insist on calling itself "the free world". If only Fairooz had simply booed, perhaps the US would have reacted as President Jacob Zuma did at the World Economic Forum Africa – by saying booing is great because it proves we live in a democracy. Of sorts.