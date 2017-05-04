Disguising the truth plays into the hands of the frog-boiler-in-chief

A minister who seemed to be obstructing the will of the president was removed and replaced — presumably with one who will work more co-operatively with the Presidency (though we will have to wait and see). In this sense, I view the reshuffle as a reversion to something more coherent around the Presidency.

Internal ANC conventions were broken, certainly, and while the seismic shock through the organisation is of interest and has bearing on the longer-term direction of the political ecosystem in SA, it is hardly an issue of concern in and of itself around the reshuffle. We can, of course, object to the reasons for the removal of Pravin Gordhan and others such as Tina Joemat-Pettersson (who, it turns out, was a champion of renewables over nuclear after all). Investors liked Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, precisely for the reasons they were removed from office. Yet they were the odd ones out, the outliers. They were the exception to the system and not the norm. As such, their removal and the reshuffle cannot be deemed politically irrational — indeed, it was highly calculated.

My point is that the year since Nenegate was an unstable equilibrium that couldn’t last. It was a false frame of reference through which to view SA — a triumph of public relations and exceptionalism over reality.

The CEO Initiative and the interactions between big government, big labour, big business and civil society produced a lot of goodwill, provided a floor under the economy for 2016 and started to produce some interesting ideas. But it was only skin deep. Scratch the surface and there was no wider acceptance of this initiative by policy makers and ultimately, these efforts have been set back to square one after the reshuffle. It has left foreign investors scratching their heads and asking questions about the point of scarf-wearing road shows.

The ironic thing is that this surface gloss was successful in generating (excessive) benefit of the doubt from the ratings agencies, which is now fast ebbing away — and with more downgrades likely to come as "hope" on growth fades. If such benefit of the doubt hadn’t been given, SA could have confronted its underlying issues much earlier.