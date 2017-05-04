LOW-GROWTH CLOW-GROWTH CLIMATE LIMATE
Disguising the truth plays into the hands of the frog-boiler-in-chief
What the nation really needs is to shift away from the view of the state and a party as the provider of all things, writes Peter Attard Montalto
Recent events show President Jacob Zuma’s mastery of frog boiling — his ability to use the internal machinations of the ANC and civil society against themselves. Not to mention the fact that markets cannot cope with this level of political complexity in a global carry-hunting environment and seem to be giving the benefit of the doubt and buying carry until policy actually shifts.
Investors have been left wondering (having presumed that the president’s power had diminished to the point of being a lame duck) how he had the ability to undertake a reshuffle, play the ANC at its own game and (likely) win the resulting fallout, and increase support for his faction going into the December conference.
The recent reshuffle showed that SA is caught in a strange frame of internal reference, especially when it comes to the ANC, and this rubs off on investors. Viewed from afar, the reshuffle and subsequent outpouring of rage locally seemed rather odd. The president has broken no laws and did not attack the Constitution with the reshuffle. Reshuffles have been relatively frequent since 2009.
A minister who seemed to be obstructing the will of the president was removed and replaced — presumably with one who will work more co-operatively with the Presidency (though we will have to wait and see). In this sense, I view the reshuffle as a reversion to something more coherent around the Presidency.
Internal ANC conventions were broken, certainly, and while the seismic shock through the organisation is of interest and has bearing on the longer-term direction of the political ecosystem in SA, it is hardly an issue of concern in and of itself around the reshuffle. We can, of course, object to the reasons for the removal of Pravin Gordhan and others such as Tina Joemat-Pettersson (who, it turns out, was a champion of renewables over nuclear after all). Investors liked Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, precisely for the reasons they were removed from office. Yet they were the odd ones out, the outliers. They were the exception to the system and not the norm. As such, their removal and the reshuffle cannot be deemed politically irrational — indeed, it was highly calculated.
My point is that the year since Nenegate was an unstable equilibrium that couldn’t last. It was a false frame of reference through which to view SA — a triumph of public relations and exceptionalism over reality.
The CEO Initiative and the interactions between big government, big labour, big business and civil society produced a lot of goodwill, provided a floor under the economy for 2016 and started to produce some interesting ideas. But it was only skin deep. Scratch the surface and there was no wider acceptance of this initiative by policy makers and ultimately, these efforts have been set back to square one after the reshuffle. It has left foreign investors scratching their heads and asking questions about the point of scarf-wearing road shows.
The ironic thing is that this surface gloss was successful in generating (excessive) benefit of the doubt from the ratings agencies, which is now fast ebbing away — and with more downgrades likely to come as "hope" on growth fades. If such benefit of the doubt hadn’t been given, SA could have confronted its underlying issues much earlier.
Global risk-on and emerging market passive debt inflows have left investors in SA questioning previous bullishness about the long-run outlook and the underlying structural issues, yet not wanting to sit particularly underweight and being forced to buy assets.
Markets will eventually catch up with the truth below the surface, but I expect this to be a long drawn-out story. The nuclear procurement issue now largely being put on ice for the next few months removes a key risk and takes some pressure off the Treasury. The fiscal shock won’t really be acknowledged by markets until the medium-term budget policy statement in October. A downgrade by Moody’s within its window, which ends at the start of July, is priced in to some degree and the current growth shock won’t really come out in the data until the end of the third quarter.
I expect to see more talk than action on "radical economic transformation" and land reform, maintaining a credible independent central bank and broadly contained fiscal policy. Only deep in the Treasury do I expect the focus to be on specific "procurement issues" and ensuring a somewhat easier path of policy on various matters through the wider reshuffle.
With no "call the IMF" crisis on the horizon, with no financial stability shock really conceivable and GDP growth set to grind to a halt in 2017 (I see 0.2% only) yet no severe Brazilian-style recession, markets have proved to be neither a Nenegate-style constraint on local events nor a helping hand to civil society. Markets and investors should maybe pause for thought; it is possible that the lack of a more disorderly reaction has actually made the status quo more secure and pushed events along.
Of course, the "dots" we are all urged to connect are not new — they have been there since before the 2014 elections and possibly before Polokwane. The lack of cohesiveness and action on policy stretches further back still. However, as markets do wake up, as new ministers have to make new choices under pressure from all sides and institutions are tested, so the underlying "status quo" will become more evident. Ultimately, however, it will be a lack of growth that hits the market over the head.
Maybe that is the problem. There are such supposedly major events like a reshuffle that pull back the curtain, yet in the long term the path does not really change — which is one of low to negative per capita income growth. For all the drama and fury around the reshuffle, it was actually a small move in the long-term narrative, once you strip back the 2016 detour, to better suit the "status quo" of the Zuma faction. This is the inconvenient truth.
Combined with South African exceptionalism and public relations skills, this lulls SA and investors into a false sense of security — especially when combined with capital controls, a well-regulated banking system, a highly credible central bank and the inherent robustness of the South African private sector. The temptation is always to draw the curtain closed again. Yet inequality remains stuck and so ordinary South Africans suffer.
If you take 2016 as the exception and now a long drawn-out narrative with little immediate alarm for markets, we are still left confronting the problem that there is far too little domestically generated growth — or, more importantly, far too little job creation, which is the true root of SA’s inequality problem.
The debate on this point in SA is only just getting started and is too embryonic, too easily distracted and too focused on the removal of the president as the solution to all SA’s ills, which it isn’t. Instead, a move away from outdated collectivism, a shift away from the state and a party as the provider of all things is required, but I cannot see it materialising. The debate is stuck in a 1960s UK university common room, and ANC policy documents offer nothing new, radical or particularly economic to shift the frame of reference.
Wider debate tries to imply a bizarre ability for SA to sidestep economic norms of supply and demand. Talk of "national conventions" and "economic Codesas" are stuck in the mould of "big government, big civil society, big business and big labour" and ultimately stuck on the left. While there is a lot of discussion of South African exceptionalism being dead, there is still a view that the entire SA debate can be conducted far further to the left than in other mainstream, open, emerging market countries.
No leadership candidate for December is stepping out of that status quo sphere on economic policy, nor is any other political party radically shifting the frame of reference. The only deep divider is on corruption and rent extraction. This is the low-growth status quo that SA is stuck on until something provides a shock that creates a new frame of reference. The 2019 elections could be that shock, as could markets and the economy. I am not holding my breath.
• Attard Montalto is senior emerging-markets economist at Nomura in London
Please login or register to comment.