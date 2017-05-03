Restoring the foundations of liberty with reason, logic and objective reality

The great temptation is to focus on that which "works" and to compromise the principle of liberty if it is for short-term gain; as Ebeling explains, "freedom is a tightly woven tapestry of principles that when compromised ‘at the margin’ between individual liberty and political paternalism has the risk of incremental losses of freedom".

Ceding the argument to some levels of wealth redistribution, or land seizure, or increased taxation on certain goods for "public health" will all eventually add up to the loss of individual freedom, regardless of the intended consequences in the moment. Ebeling phrases the argument against pragmatism as "principle versus expediency", which means we must clearly establish the principles of freedom then defend them despite the momentary hollow victories we may gain if we focus on "compromise" and "what works".

When our principles are not clear and established, it is easier to acquiesce to arguments that portend to target obvious bad government plans, but which chip away at the liberty we currently have. Instead of compromising our principles because we want to "work with" people who, fundamentally, may be opposed to us, Ebeling, using work from Friedrich Hayek, quotes that we must "not be afraid of being radical in [our] case for classical liberalism".

Classical liberalism stands directly opposed to the collectivist ideas that have inflicted massive tragedies on humanity, from Nazism to communism. The notion that to restrict government power over the life of the individual is a moral imperative for ensuring individual happiness flies directly in the face of every attempt to centralise and grow the reach of the government.

When we advocate for limited government, the impression is that we are uncaring and greedy. Accusations that distract attention from the fundamental philosophical argument. Appealing to the emotional "worth" of one’s perspective does not mean that one’s argument is moral. Advocating in favour of classical liberalism and all that is entailed within it has a deeply radical argument at its core, and one should expect people to be resistant at every turn.