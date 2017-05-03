Can WEF move beyond spin and deal with Africa’s dire economic conditions?

What is not in dispute is the continent’s infrastructure gap. Road and rail transport costs in Africa are estimated to be about 50% greater than comparable regions in other parts of the world. And more than 600-million people across the continent lack access to electricity while even greater numbers make do with substandard levels of drinking water and sanitation.

Estimates suggest that the continent needs as much as $1-trillion in invested capital over the next 10 years to close the infrastructure gap.

The question is whether the WEF gathering can make a dent in this problem. In reading background studies to the 2017 meeting, the forum seems more attuned to the world it would like to see than the one at hand. To move beyond the "spin", the forum should address impediments to inclusive growth.

New solutions to old problems?

The WEF is not the first to have focused on market integration as a way to promote economic growth. The AU Summit has recently taken steps to establish a continental free-trade area (FTA) that would include all 54 African countries. This is on top of an alphabet soup of long-established subregional groupings such as the East African Community, West African Community, Southern African Development Community (Sadc). A grouping of these three FTAs stands as a tripartite free trade area covering a combined population of almost 600-million people.

Yet trade between African nations still represents only 12% of the continent’s total trade. This is far below levels seen in North America (40%), Asia (50%) and western Europe (70%), and is often cited as an impediment to Africa’s economic development.

Sadc’s recent history provides a useful perspective to the successes and failures of African FTAs. Sadc was established in its modern form in 1992, having a mandate to promote integration of economic development programmes among member states. At its 2003 Dar es Salaam Summit it adopted an ambitious 15-year programme in which a free trade arrangement, customs union, common market and ultimately a regional monetary union were to be established.