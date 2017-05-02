Zuma is less of a threat to SA’s democracy than the Hate Speech Bill

Political persecution aside, the Bill can be used to outlaw just about any potentially offensive or confrontational speech imaginable.

If you call your teenage son a "bad learner" at school who should study harder, you are committing hate speech. If you say the British are pompous or Afrikaners are patriarchal, you are committing hate speech. If you say your uncle is an annoying old man, you are committing hate speech. If you say capitalists are greedy, you are committing hate speech. The list goes on. This Bill effectively abolishes freedom of expression, entirely, in SA.

While we may be hopeful and confident that the Bill will not survive our courts and the inevitable test of constitutionality, we must remain concerned that legislation of this nature is on the agenda in a constitutional democracy at all.

Apartheid’s Suppression of Communism Act is perhaps the most obvious equivalent of the Hate Speech Bill. Under the Act, any speech remotely critical of the regime of the day could be construed as "communist propaganda" and lead to imprisonment. The enactment of our Constitution brought an end to the idea that government could control expression in such a way. But, clearly, not everyone is convinced that a strong respect for constitutionalism and individual liberty is what SA needs.

South Africans should be very worried about the Bill and should use every avenue and opportunity to express their disapproval of this totalitarian legislation.

• Van Staden is legal researcher at the Free Market Foundation and academic programmes director of Students for Liberty in Southern Africa