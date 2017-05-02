Citrus industry’s sweet and sour state

Take citrus black spot, for example. This fungal disease, which is transmitted through the movement of infected plant material, has given rise to a continuing dispute between SA and the EU since 1992.

This is notwithstanding the fact that science has refuted the EU’s claims that citrus fruit is a pathway for transmission. Besides, the EU climate is unsuitable for establishment of the disease.

Nonetheless, SA has borne the brunt of citrus black spot interceptions for what has seemed like an interminable time. But, thanks to ground-breaking research work by Citrus Research International (CRI), the interceptions have dwindled from 35 in the 1980s to 27, 15 and finally four in 2016.

CRI and the citrus growers’ attention to detail has turned what could have been a crisis into a nonevent.

The CRI’s R59m annual budget, a staff complement of nearly 80 and a formidable network of researchers are what collectively continue to benchmark SA’s risk mitigation and initiatives against the best in the world.

And while toiling to retain markets, SA’s citrus industry is also charting new ones.

The country has recently been granted access to the Port of Houston in Texas, US. This will significantly reduce logistics costs relevant to delivering produce to markets across the US.

And in October 2016, a memorandum of understanding was signed with Wang Junbing, secretary-general of China Entry-Exit Inspection Authority and Quarantine Association.

From this initiative, the South African citrus industry hopes for more seamless export of the fruit to China, especially when it comes to the required paperwork.