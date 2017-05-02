Business must invest in society for its own long-term survival

Companies most commonly spend more than 80% of their total CSI budgets on flagship projects. More than half of the surveyed companies had three or more flagship projects and most had supported them for more than three years.

Education was the most popular cause, followed by social and community development and health.

Just 15 companies accounted for more than half (57%) of the total amount spent by the top 100 companies. Mining, retail and financial services sectors together accounted for 75% of the total CSI expenditure.

Trialogue found that CSI experienced negative or static growth in real terms (-2% in 2014, -6% in 2015 and 0% in 2016). Moreover, 2015 was the first year in which CSI expenditure experienced negative growth in nominal terms (-1%).

In the context of SDGs, as well as political and financial developments affecting institutions, the fiscus and economy, it is essential that corporates consider afresh how best to leverage their CSI spend.

Greater awareness of innovative financing models could also encourage smaller companies who have not yet invested in CSI and community development to do so.

Creating shared value requires an ideological shift from focusing purely on the business mandate and financial contributions, to acknowledging how shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees and society are connected and interdependent. It entails re-examining how resources can be harnessed to strengthen communities in which the business operates.

One avenue to explore is assisting a social enterprise, an organisation whose goal is to address social issues while using sustainable business models. It is involved in trading activities, with profit always or mainly reinvested into the enterprise. Impact-driven rather than profit-driven, it combines social and profit goals to create social value. Companies can promote social enterprise through capital support and facilitating entrance into the corporate supply chain. Start-up grant funding could come from a CSI budget. If the enterprise reaches an agreed profit level, the grant is converted into a loan or into equity.