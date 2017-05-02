Business must invest in society for its own long-term survival
Companies are well-placed to fund systematic change from grass roots up, writes Nick Rockey
The long-term sustainability of a business is inextricably linked to the socioeconomic health of the society in which it operates. In a country such as SA, with its public-resource constraints and urgent need for growth, companies should leverage their corporate social investment (CSI) spending optimally to enable meaningful, lasting and transformative development.
This requirement is in the global context of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which aim to make sustainable business the operational norm. This set of 17 aspirational goals, outlined by the UN, came into effect in 2016. They aim to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.
During the formulation of the SDGs, it was acknowledged that all stakeholders — governments, civil society and the private sector — must contribute and cooperate to realise this new agenda. Companies are in a unique position to fund and lead systematic change from grass roots to national levels.
Most leading South African companies can build on well-established track records of corporate giving.
Trialogue research estimates total CSI expenditure in 2015-16 at a hefty R8.6bn.
Companies most commonly spend more than 80% of their total CSI budgets on flagship projects. More than half of the surveyed companies had three or more flagship projects and most had supported them for more than three years.
Education was the most popular cause, followed by social and community development and health.
Just 15 companies accounted for more than half (57%) of the total amount spent by the top 100 companies. Mining, retail and financial services sectors together accounted for 75% of the total CSI expenditure.
Trialogue found that CSI experienced negative or static growth in real terms (-2% in 2014, -6% in 2015 and 0% in 2016). Moreover, 2015 was the first year in which CSI expenditure experienced negative growth in nominal terms (-1%).
In the context of SDGs, as well as political and financial developments affecting institutions, the fiscus and economy, it is essential that corporates consider afresh how best to leverage their CSI spend.
Greater awareness of innovative financing models could also encourage smaller companies who have not yet invested in CSI and community development to do so.
Creating shared value requires an ideological shift from focusing purely on the business mandate and financial contributions, to acknowledging how shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees and society are connected and interdependent. It entails re-examining how resources can be harnessed to strengthen communities in which the business operates.
One avenue to explore is assisting a social enterprise, an organisation whose goal is to address social issues while using sustainable business models. It is involved in trading activities, with profit always or mainly reinvested into the enterprise. Impact-driven rather than profit-driven, it combines social and profit goals to create social value. Companies can promote social enterprise through capital support and facilitating entrance into the corporate supply chain. Start-up grant funding could come from a CSI budget. If the enterprise reaches an agreed profit level, the grant is converted into a loan or into equity.
This sort of capital allows a nonprofit organisation to work out if its income-generating idea is viable. Corporate donors can benefit if the social enterprise succeeds. When a social enterprise reaches the scale and growth stage, corporate funding could be provided as a regular or soft loan, or patient capital.
Soft loans are at zero or low interest rates, with beneficial repayment terms.
Patient capital consists of long-term loans where repayment starts only after an agreed period, when cash flow permits repayment. Both these options allow corporates to get more out of their CSI spend, as the money keeps circulating.
There are intermediaries that operate in the social-enterprise space and act as conduits for broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) and CSI spend should this be required.
Impact investing is investment into companies, organisations and funds to generate social and environmental impact alongside a financial return. Various types of capital providers practise impact investing: from early-stage seed funders providing high-risk capital over the long term to investors expecting more market-rate returns over a shorter term. Some make strategic use of corporate funding, released by complying with the enterprise development section of the BBBEE codes to invest in early-stage enterprises focused on creating jobs and adding social and environmental value.
Social-impact bonds fund outcomes rather than activities. A donor identifies outcomes that it is willing to pay for, such as job placements, and a results-based contract is set up with a service provider, which is paid as those goals are achieved.
Several of these bonds have been launched in SA. The Department of Health and Discovery Trust will pay up to R18m over three years to organisations working with pregnant women and children up to two years old. The Department of Social Development and a charitable trust will pay up to R30m, also over three years, to two organisations providing care to children aged three to five.
Exploring and leveraging creative solutions beyond traditional CSI initiatives can benefit companies and communities in which they operate and maximise the investment’s value.
Rockey is MD of Trialogue, a leader in corporate sustainability and CSI since 1999. The 10th annual Trialogue Business in Society Conference takes place in Johannesburg from May 16-17.
