Radical economic transformation: getting the numbers to line up
Aligning financial year-ends with empowerment assessment periods is essential to make meaningful comparisons for tender assessments
In order to achieve radical economic transformation, our yardsticks of measurement need to be standardised based on the most up-to-date information available as far as pragmatism allows.
Aligning companies’ financial statements and broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) verification reports is a step towards consistency in BBBEE measurement and tracking commitment to transformation.
As part of the government’s objective to fast-track transformation, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) established the BBBEE Commission under the BBBEE Amendment Act 46 of 2013. The commission began operating in 2016 and enforces, investigates and oversees BBBEE practices, ensuring entities adhere to the BBBEE Act.
The second part of the commission’s regulations, issued in 2016, stipulates that JSE-listed companies, organs of state, and sector education and training authorities (Setas) submit their BBBEE certificate, latest annual financial statements, the prescribed certification form and annual report to the commission.
All these entities will have to comply with the reporting timeline stipulations set out in the regulations, by submitting the required documents within 30 days of the approval of their audited annual financial statements and annual report. JSE-listed companies also have the option of submitting their documents within 90 days of the end of the financial year.
Benefits of alignment
The regulations will allow entities to align their financial and BBBEE reviews, thus achieving compliancy and consistency of BBBEE measurement. This is because not all entities conduct their BBBEE verification together with their financial year-end audit, creating a disconnect between the two measures. As a result, some companies could be using financial data that is more than 12 months old for their BBBEE verification assessments, because of the one-year validity period of BBBEE certificates.
The regulations are an opportunity for entities to have uniform verification approaches, which can be beneficial, particularly in competitive bids or comparative assessments.
For instance, if one company has not based its most recent BBBEE certificate on its most recent financial year-end data but another has, it becomes more difficult to make meaningful comparisons between them, and could affect tender assessments in instances where BBBEE is a key criterion.
Elements of the verification report need to include:
• Ownership
• Management control
• Skills development
• Enterprise and supplier development
• Socioeconomic development
The entities also need to show how each of the above elements contributes to the outcome of the scorecard in terms of the Codes of Good Practice.
• Palanee is Africa Markets leader at EY.
