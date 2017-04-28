THE INSIDER: All together now, from the top…

With the formation of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) as a rival to the crumbling Cosatu federation, the working class are apparently in a red mood ahead of Workers Day on May 1, now a sort of Maroon Monday as working-class solidarity changes colour. "Cosatu forms part of the ruling elite that has brought our country to its knees," Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi, formerly a Cosatu big shot, wrote in a report to Saftu’s inaugural congress.

His enemies think Vavi and his comrades are already members of the governing elite and wish to remain part of this labour aristocracy, as some of the bourgeoisie like to call union bosses. With such cynicism widespread in the trade union movement and outside it, one is reminded of the legendary socialist song The Red Flag, sung to the tune of the German Christmas carol O Tannenbaum. A parody of this great sing-a-long song highlights what some consider to be the hypocrisy of the sort they claim runs deep in the upper ranks of Cosatu and Saftu. The song goes like this (try to sing along, please): "The working class can kiss my a**e, I’ve got the foreman’s job at last."

Viva May Day, Viva foremen (and forewomen)! Viva!

Media bitten by written Britain

Slovak media covering the Brexit process are facing fines of up to €6,600 for using the unofficial but widely known name Britain rather than the official "United Kingdom". The Guardian reports that news outlets have been reprimanded by a state agency charged with enforcing uniform use of official country names, based on an obscure 1995 law passed when Slovakia was a newly independent state.

The British embassy said it did not mind the name Britain being used by Slovak media. "The embassy’s official logo says ‘British embassy Bratislava’ but we will comply with the Slovak law if required," a spokeswoman said.