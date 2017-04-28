Citizens tired of ‘good stories gone wrong’ — new narrative is wanted

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma may well be the candidate identified by the president to continue his legacy, but some hope that her being a woman will at least bring a degree of novelty. Cyril Ramaphosa has been sitting side by side with Zuma while the latter has been intent on weakening state institutions and building his patronage networks, yet the deputy president’s connections with business are described by some as a good omen for more rectitude in the running of public affairs. The truth is that both candidates present a worrisome predisposition for continuity.

The opposition has been reinforced by this state of affairs and has thus far demonstrated its ability to work quite co-operatively in the running of some major cities. At the same time, it has not brought a new approach to development and the public good. Despite the EFF’s rhetoric of transformation, its co-operation with the DA has been based on conventional approaches to governance.

We are still to see what new ideas they will be able to put forward, given that citizens are demanding a U-turn in service delivery, better infrastructure and a more innovative and just approach to common resources, especially water. At best, they have been better administrators than their predecessors. In practice, they have not yet produced a new vision for the country, a vision that is not only rhetorical but embedded in concrete actions.

It is often said that crises can be turned into opportunities profoundly to transform the rules of the game. If the chaos is to lead to change, then we need to realise that this predicament is just the last symptom of a malaise that predates Zuma. In a word, we need to accept that there is no going back. SA was already in serious trouble before the Guptas and their friends began to dominate public debate.