The Hate Speech Bill: another instalment in the march towards tyranny

There are also certain requirements that are positively stated: a separation of powers; an independent judiciary; clear and consistent legislation; the right to free expression (a right derived from the natural law); and other rights of a similar kind. But, none of this provides a coherent picture of the idea of the rule of law.

This definition is therefore proposed": "The rule of law is the barrier that the law sets against tyranny." And if tyranny is thought to be implausible in established democracies such as the UK and the US — reconsider. The history of the rule of law, from the time of the Magna Carta, is replete with examples of the confrontation between liberty and authority.

Tyranny, it must be remembered, does not arrive all at once — it arrives in instalments, and it must be fought off in instalments. And each instalment of tyranny will likely engage a different principle of the rule of law. On one occasion, it may be met by a resort to the principle that the law may not have retrospective effect; on another that reliance will be placed on prohibition against unequal treatment; and, in yet another (as in this case) the right to the freedom of expression. Each of these, however, is part of the broader principle that the rule of law is the barrier the law sets against tyranny.

The constitution is very clear on the right of free expression. The Bill of Rights sets the limits of government authority in its relationship with the citizenry. Section 16 is the guarantor of the right of free expression. The section stipulates only three exceptions: propaganda for war; incitement of violence; and advocacy of hatred based on ethnicity, race, gender or religion AND constitutes incitement to cause harm. (Emphasis added.)

Only the last exception is relevant for present purposes.

The Constitution, however, also contains a general limitations clause in terms whereof rights (including those contained in the Bill of Rights) may be curtailed. This section (36) stipulates that such a law must be of general application and must be reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society. There are five separate stipulations, and the effect is that a law that limits any fundamental right may not eliminate the essential requirements of the right.