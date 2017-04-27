Modernised SARS systems a treasure trove of data for policy makers

The modernisation of the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS’s) systems over the past decade has led to steady improvement in the quality of tax administration data, in terms of its accuracy, completeness and the timeliness of availability in structured, digital form, suitable for analysis. These data quality improvements underpin the annual publication of the Tax Statistics Bulletin, which is now used widely by academic researchers and economic commentators.

The effect of administrative and technology advances is perhaps nowhere more evident than in the administration of personal income tax (PIT). Taxpayers who file PIT returns are able to start with forms that are prepopulated with data from third parties, such as financial institutions or their employers. This eliminates errors that could occur in recapturing data already available digitally, leading to a reliable body of data spanning the entire population of individual tax filers, which may be used for analysis. Not only does administrative data allow for analysis of entire populations, but it also supports the study of subpopulations — such as those aged 65 and over who remain employed — that might not be adequately represented in sample survey of modest size, at no extra cost. Further, tax administration records lend themselves to tracking cohorts over time.

The application of existing administrative records in policy relevant research has been demonstrated internationally to reduce data costs, while also lightening the burden of businesses and households in responding to surveys, particularly as they may already have provided information to the state through administrative processes. In some countries (for example, Finland and the Netherlands), the preference for using administrative data over survey data is well established. Even in countries with a statistical system that remains largely survey based, there is growing interest — and research — into the potential of administrative data to meet the information needs of policy makers. The increasing use of administrative data emerged as a strong theme in the first UN Data Forum held in Cape Town in early 2017.

The potential of tax administrative records to provide fresh social and economic insights is aptly demonstrated in the area of labour market information. SARS began analysis of extensive and detailed pay as you earn (PAYE) administration records in 2011, initially to assess their completeness by comparing job numbers and people employed in the formal sector against other labour market data sources.

In collaboration with Statistics SA, methods were developed to use the data contained in the tax certificates to match as closely as possible the concepts and definitions used in official labour market statistics. However, these early explorations soon revealed the richness in the data, and that new perspectives could be found through analysing these records. This research area is important for policy making in SA, given persistently high unemployment and income inequality.

We present here some illustrations of what can be drawn from the analysis of tax certificates that are completed by employers and submitted to SARS.

Each employer and each employee is identified on a tax certificate. This makes it possible to determine the number of jobs associated with each employer in a given tax year. Shown in the figure below are the proportions of employers grouped by the number of jobs they provided in the 2015 tax year (March 2014 to February 2015), as well as the proportion of the number of jobs provided by employers of various sizes.

Figure 1: Proportion of employers and proportion of jobs by employer size for the 2015 tax year

More than half the PAYE-registered employers that provided tax certificates to SARS in 2015 are associated with 10 or fewer jobs in the tax year, while only 2% of employers are linked to more than 500 jobs. However, the bulk of jobs with PAYE-registered employers are with larger employers: the few employers who are associated with more than 10,000 jobs account for 30% of the total number of jobs.

Almost 80% of the jobs recorded are linked to the 2% of employers who provide more than 500 jobs over the year. Employers’ size can be tracked annually through analysis of tax certificates. With the government’s emphasis on fostering the establishment and growth of small businesses, PAYE data is a useful source for tracking the birth of smaller businesses providing jobs and their employment trajectory over time.

Tax certificates also specify the duration of a particular job. While individuals may hold more than one job during a year (either concurrently, or sequentially), it is possible to derive the number of months for which each individual has had employment with one or more PAYE-registered employers. Tax certificates also provide the age of the job holder, and so a picture of the duration of employment by age can be derived. The proportions of employed individuals by the number of months of employment within a tax year is shown by age in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Proportion of employed individuals by number of months of employment in tax year by age (2015)

Overall, 28% of all individuals, who received remuneration from a PAYE-registered employer at some point during the tax year, were employed for less than the full year. Tax certificate data shows that many more individuals find employment at some point within a year with PAYE-registered employers than are employed at any particular point in time.

The difference in pattern of duration of employment by age is striking: younger employees are less likely to work a full year with registered employers than are older employees. Only two-thirds in the age group 24-35 are employed throughout the year, and not many within this age group are likely to be students, which could in part explain that less than half of the 15-24 age group receive remuneration the full year.

As tax certificates obviously contain information on remuneration, the average monthly remuneration of individuals in receipt of one or more tax certificates can be derived. In aggregate, remuneration reported to SARS via PAYE administration is close to national accounts figures compiled by Stats SA from different data sources. Figure 3 shows the remuneration distributions, for employees grouped by gender, as well as age and gender.

Figure 3: Average monthly remuneration distributions by age and gender

The gender gap is evident in the figures, with median monthly remuneration of males (R6,924) exceeding those of females (R5,740) by 21%. A disaggregation by age shows that remuneration rises dramatically with age, but that within each age group, men earn more than women in general. It is notable too that there is a greater spread in the remuneration of men, and that the dispersion in remuneration increases with age.

SARS also receives regular insight into aspects of businesses’ performance through value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) returns, together with trading behaviour through customs declarations. SARS’s tax and customs administrative data have been used in the production of aggregate economic statistics for many years; VAT and CIT records have been utilised for more than a decade to create the sample frame for surveys of businesses which ultimately find use in the compilation of SA’s national accounts.

Their use in research at micro level is relatively new, but in a joint National Treasury-SARS project, supported by the UN University World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-Wider), the value that can be derived from analysis of integrated tax and trade data at unit record level, including PAYE data, has been demonstrated.

To date, a dozen working papers have been published by South African and international academic researchers using sets of anonymous tax returns. The availability of anonymous tax and trade records through this initiative has enabled researchers to undertake studies that were not previously possible.

As expressed in the National Development Plan (NDP), SA needs a "capable and development state, able to intervene to correct our historical inequities". A capable state has need of a wide range of data that facilitate planning for inclusive growth and tracking progress against its goals. Tax and other administrative data can make significant contributions to the evidence base demanded, at relatively low cost.

• Gavin is the executive for policy research at SARS’s Tax, Customs and Excise Institute, where Smit is a research and analysis specialist, and Carolissen is group executive for tax.