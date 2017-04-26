Traffic fatalities still on the rise despite drive to reduce carnage
Bronkhorstspruit taxi deaths highlight urgency as UN deadline for Decade of Action for Road Safety plan looms
Hardly six hours after Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi released Easter road traffic fatalities last Friday and announced measures to curb road deaths, 20 people were killed in a crash in Bronkhorstspruit on the Groblersdal road.
A minibus taxi and a truck collided and burst into flames.
Most of the victims were burnt beyond recognition and DNA will be used to identify the victims.
Trucks, taxis, buses and vehicles are often speeding on that road, leaving little room for drivers to manoeuvre to escape oncoming danger. The government has established a committee to provide counselling and other assistance to families of the dead, who include 19 scholars and an adult.
The inevitable questions are when and how will public transport operators and motorists heed the call to prioritise road safety and when will traffic authorities implement the legislation that will transform the attitudes of transgressors and arrest the rising trend of traffic deaths and injuries?
The UN Decade of Action for Road Safety plan is proving to be a hard nut to crack and implement. As the clock ticks to 2020 — the UN-prescribed deadline for a reduction in road-traffic accidents — there is no meaningful decline in SA’s road carnage and a solution is nowhere near in sight.
On the days leading to the Easter holiday, a proactive strategy would have taken note that the bus drivers’ strike could have a negative ripple effect and contribute to fatalities. Increased visible policing could have been considered to mitigate that.
It would have a big effect if traffic authorities deployed about 20,000 officers on the national road network during the Christmas and Easter holiday breaks.
It has been proved that having traffic officials visible every 50km-100km keeps motorists aware they should behave and consider the safety of other road users.
"The Department of Transport and all our road entities view road safety as a daily issue, which we address through our dedicated 365-day programme, that is sustainable and consistent," Maswanganyi said at a media briefing.
"The programme is structured to align with the UN global plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety and the objectives of the Millennium Development Goals," he said.
Deaths on the roads over Easter increased by 79 (or 51%) from 156 over the matching period in 2016. However, 2017’s fatalities were significantly fewer than the 333 fatalities recorded in 2015.
He added there had been a "remarkable increase" in the number of vehicles on the roads over Easter.
The total number of registered vehicles in SA on March 31 was 12,047,404 compared with 11,818,124 in March 2016. The number of registered drivers had increased by 507,002 over the year to 12,283,777.
During the Easter period, 174,253 vehicles were stopped and checked with the intention of removing unroadworthy vehicles from the roads in all provinces. But SA has a long way to go to improve road safety as vehicle sales continue to rise and young drivers get on the highways before they are experienced. Africa’s roads were reported to be the world’s worst according to a 2003 report on the state of the continent’s roads. Road accidents are one of the top causes of death and disability on the continent.
The problem is most acute in sub-Saharan Africa.
Globally, road deaths range from 900,000 to 1.2-million a year and are projected to be between 1-million and 1.3-million in 2020. Forecasts suggest road accidents will exceed malaria and HIV/AIDS as causes of death in 2020.
In SA, road deaths account for more than 14,000 fatalities a year, costing the economy billions of rand.
According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), 90% of road crashes in SA are the result of lawlessness — they are foreseeable and preventable. It says human mistake was the causal factor for most crashes this Easter.
Whether as a result of human factors (aggression, negligence, or inconsiderate behaviour), vehicle factors and or road conditions, these accidents should not happen.
In March 2010, at the first global UN Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Russia, road safety was escalated as an urgent problem requiring a global response.
Governments across the world took the historic decision to increase action over the next decade to deal with the road-safety crisis. A UN General Assembly resolution proclaimed October Transport Month for Road Safety.
SA is one of the UN member countries that committed to observing October Transport Month. It is a decade-long focused approach to road safety that will look at improving the four E’s of road safety: education, enforcement, evaluation and engineering.
In July 2009, a South African delegation attended the Africa Make Roads Safe Conference in Tanzania, where they recommitted themselves to the Millennium Development Goals of improving road safety and halving the number of road fatalities by 2015.
But does attending these gatherings really improve matters — especially for SA? According to Western Cape transport MEC Donald Grant, strict consequence-management measures by the Department of Justice by imposing jail terms for some road traffic infringements that currently go unpunished could have some positive impact.
This Easter, 61,340 motorists were charged with various offences including failing to wear seatbelts, using cellphones while driving, speeding and overloading. More than 2,800 motorists were arrested for drunken driving, inconsiderate, reckless and negligent driving, possession of false documents and driving without licences and public driver’s permits.
But the punishments for such offences do not seem to deter motorists from such negligent driving habits. The Department of Transport published amendments to the National Road Traffic Regulations in November 2016 aimed at regulating the transport of people in the load bay of light delivery vehicles for reward. They will come into effect in May and will assist in reducing the number of passengers dying in collisions.
The overarching intervention is the approval of the National Road Safety Strategy 2016-30 by the Cabinet, addressing the challenges and gaps identified by the Department of Transport on the implementation of previous road safety strategies.
"Equally important, we have started a parliamentary process led by the portfolio committee on transport to consult extensively on the Aarto Amendment Bill, which will introduce demerits intended to improve the conduct and behaviour of drivers on the roads," Maswanganyi said.
He said that if all road users prioritised road safety, the resources that the government spent on accidents — amounting to R147bn a year, equal to 3.4% of the country’s GDP — could be allocated elsewhere.
The Road Accident Fund also spends R33bn a year on payments of claims that could be redirected to other government priorities to deal with the challenges of employment, poverty and inequality, and so helping the government to increase the pace of radical economic transformation.
A co-ordinated approach by all road users and authorities is needed to conquer the rising trend of fatal road traffic crashes if the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety’s resolutions are to be achieved.
• Gozhi is the managing director of Spin Africa Media and publisher of the Transport Tribune and Aviation 360 magazines. He writes in his personal capacity.
