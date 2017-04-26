Traffic fatalities still on the rise despite drive to reduce carnage

The inevitable questions are when and how will public transport operators and motorists heed the call to prioritise road safety and when will traffic authorities implement the legislation that will transform the attitudes of transgressors and arrest the rising trend of traffic deaths and injuries?

The UN Decade of Action for Road Safety plan is proving to be a hard nut to crack and implement. As the clock ticks to 2020 — the UN-prescribed deadline for a reduction in road-traffic accidents — there is no meaningful decline in SA’s road carnage and a solution is nowhere near in sight.

On the days leading to the Easter holiday, a proactive strategy would have taken note that the bus drivers’ strike could have a negative ripple effect and contribute to fatalities. Increased visible policing could have been considered to mitigate that.

It would have a big effect if traffic authorities deployed about 20,000 officers on the national road network during the Christmas and Easter holiday breaks.

It has been proved that having traffic officials visible every 50km-100km keeps motorists aware they should behave and consider the safety of other road users.

"The Department of Transport and all our road entities view road safety as a daily issue, which we address through our dedicated 365-day programme, that is sustainable and consistent," Maswanganyi said at a media briefing.

"The programme is structured to align with the UN global plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety and the objectives of the Millennium Development Goals," he said.

Deaths on the roads over Easter increased by 79 (or 51%) from 156 over the matching period in 2016. However, 2017’s fatalities were significantly fewer than the 333 fatalities recorded in 2015.

He added there had been a "remarkable increase" in the number of vehicles on the roads over Easter.

The total number of registered vehicles in SA on March 31 was 12,047,404 compared with 11,818,124 in March 2016. The number of registered drivers had increased by 507,002 over the year to 12,283,777.

During the Easter period, 174,253 vehicles were stopped and checked with the intention of removing unroadworthy vehicles from the roads in all provinces. But SA has a long way to go to improve road safety as vehicle sales continue to rise and young drivers get on the highways before they are experienced. Africa’s roads were reported to be the world’s worst according to a 2003 report on the state of the continent’s roads. Road accidents are one of the top causes of death and disability on the continent.