SA must not choose the route of all evil

There is no shortage of topics to write about as SA lives through its most challenging time since PW Botha’s infamous 1985 Rubicon speech. The narratives of white monopoly capital, radical economic transformation, land appropriation, nationalisation and others — an obvious political sleight of hand — have taken over from the urgent debates we should be having about economic growth, job creation and education.

What can turn the tide? I think it is time to revisit Clem Sunter’s High Road and Low Road scenarios. My High Road scenario for SA looks something like this: business, civil society organisations, trade unions and opposition parties unite, taking a strong stand against the moral corruption of the government.

Some of this involves psychologically unifying the nation by encouraging mass protests, while other activities span financial support for on-the-ground "foot soldiers" and advertising campaigns that educate the population about the true economic cost of radical narratives. Funds will be withheld from the government and state-owned enterprises until governance has been restored, court cases prosecuting corruption will be funded, universities will be used as centres for dialogue about the economy and politics and there will be support for a strong judiciary and free media.