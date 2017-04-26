SA has missed the rates boat but opportunities can still be seized

Moreover, the gradual nature in which rates rise in any normalisation cycle may have offered SA the opportunity to catch the tail end of the low interest rate cycle. The recent downgrades have hastened the realisation that we have missed the opportunity.

If we ignore the own goals SA is so notorious for scoring, we would realise that at the centre of the missed opportunities is a very reactive economic policy framework, one that typically tends to identify opportunities after the fact. At any given moment, the domestic and international environments are ripe with opportunity. What is necessary for success in taking advantage of these opportunities is an agile economic policy framework. An underpinning characteristic of this framework should be one that is able to identify opportunities and can adapt in an agile manner to take advantage of them.

This assessment and its implication could not be any truer than for the metals and engineering sector. The sector exports about R216bn, of which 40% (R86bn) is exported into Africa. Of the exports into Africa, 85%, or R73bn, is exported into the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The economic prospects of the SADC are on the rise as a function of the recent surge in commodity prices and an improving global economic environment. On a weighted average, the SADC is expected to grow 2.3% in 2017 and 2.7% in 2018. If we exclude SA, the region is expected to expand by 3.6% in 2017 and 3.8% in 2018.

Although they are smaller economies, the countries have the potential to increase the scale of South African firms. For context, the 14 SADC economies (excluding SA) combined are the same size as SA’s.

Evidence points to a region that is rising and, in such an environment the natural knock-on effect is an increase in the import propensity of SADC economies, which in turn translates favourably to the export potential of SA’s producers.