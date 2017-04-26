SA has missed the rates boat but opportunities can still be seized
An agile economic policy framework can help increase exports to rising African countries
SA has long been criticised for having missed the commodities boom of the 2000s. This is because of the country’s failure to shift the wealth earned from higher commodity revenue into the setting up of new industries, expanding manufacturing, diversifying and structurally changing the economy.
Similarly, with monetary policy normalisation in the US set to get fully under way, all indications point to SA also having missed the low point in the global interest rate cycle.
Although Europe and Japan still offer reasonable prospects for cheap capital, improving global economic prospects will undoubtedly limit the time frame in which this window of opportunity exists. This period of low interest rates offered a perfect opportunity for SA to borrow money cheaply on global capital markets and inject it into large-scale infrastructure projects, that would in turn contribute to unblocking the bottlenecks constraining growth.
2.3% the expected rate of growth in the Southern African Development Community region in 2017, rising to 2.7% in 2018
Moreover, the gradual nature in which rates rise in any normalisation cycle may have offered SA the opportunity to catch the tail end of the low interest rate cycle. The recent downgrades have hastened the realisation that we have missed the opportunity.
If we ignore the own goals SA is so notorious for scoring, we would realise that at the centre of the missed opportunities is a very reactive economic policy framework, one that typically tends to identify opportunities after the fact. At any given moment, the domestic and international environments are ripe with opportunity. What is necessary for success in taking advantage of these opportunities is an agile economic policy framework. An underpinning characteristic of this framework should be one that is able to identify opportunities and can adapt in an agile manner to take advantage of them.
This assessment and its implication could not be any truer than for the metals and engineering sector. The sector exports about R216bn, of which 40% (R86bn) is exported into Africa. Of the exports into Africa, 85%, or R73bn, is exported into the Southern African Development Community (SADC).
The economic prospects of the SADC are on the rise as a function of the recent surge in commodity prices and an improving global economic environment. On a weighted average, the SADC is expected to grow 2.3% in 2017 and 2.7% in 2018. If we exclude SA, the region is expected to expand by 3.6% in 2017 and 3.8% in 2018.
Although they are smaller economies, the countries have the potential to increase the scale of South African firms. For context, the 14 SADC economies (excluding SA) combined are the same size as SA’s.
Evidence points to a region that is rising and, in such an environment the natural knock-on effect is an increase in the import propensity of SADC economies, which in turn translates favourably to the export potential of SA’s producers.
ALTHOUGH THEY ARE SMALLER ECONOMIES, AFRICAN COUNTRIES HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO INCREASE THE SCALE OF SA FIRMS
In an agile economic policy environment, what should have kicked in already at this point is an aggressive set of export incentives, geared towards assisting domestic companies to take advantage of opportunities in the region. Moreover, in the case of the metals and engineering sector, taking advantage of this environment will not entail an attempt to establish the trend; instead, it will involve optimising what already exists as a trend.
The urgent nature of such a response and the need for agility is underpinned by the fact that all indications point to the current commodity price surge being fairly short-lived — a year or two at most. However, as potentially short-lived as the current commodity price surge may be, the fact remains that a number of African economies are enjoying the windfall from higher commodity revenues.
The concern, which speaks to the need for an agile policy environment, is that while all this activity takes place beyond SA’s borders a number of subindustries in the metals and engineering sector are still lobbying the government for dedicated export incentives.
Adding to the list of concerns is the bureaucratic process that government decisions have to go through. An example relates to the designation of sectors for local procurement by state-owned entities. Although some of the decisions have been favourable, on average it has taken two to four years to get a decision, let alone for it to be implemented.
Obviously we cannot talk about the economics without referring to the politics of the day, which inherently and ultimately affects the economics. The recent reshuffle in the finance ministry has the potential to delay progress even further. In fact, if anything it is a classic hindrance to the agility of a policy framework. This is because in the end the finance ministry is responsible for budget allocation and signing off on any incentive packages.
Apart from the need for the new finance minister to find his way around the office, he would now have to be brought up to speed on the various incentive negotiations under way.
In an environment of dealing with more pressing issues such as the recent downgrades — a direct consequence of the reshuffle — we can only assume that any incentive negotiations that have been in progress are likely either to be put on the back burner or possibly be renegotiated from scratch.
All this is taking place at a time when the potential that exists beyond the borders of SA is enjoyed by others. Regrettably, we run the risk of adding to our list of missed economic opportunities simply because of a laggard economic policy framework and some obvious and unfortunate own goals.
• Chibanguza is senior economist at the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.
