It’s time for SA’s own industrial, educational and economic revolution

Policies to bring about dramatic positive changes would include:

• Abandoning all race-based legislation and regulations that cause racial tensions, slow economic growth, and increase — not reduce — the plight of the poor.

• Giving the country’s poor, on a means-tested basis, ownership shares in all state-owned enterprises inherited from the apartheid government as was done successfully in the Czech Republic.

• Giving full and unrestricted ownership of the municipal houses they rightfully live in to the occupants, and give traditional communities (as communities) title, with full ownership and management control, over the land that is rightfully theirs. This double-edged measure alone would be a catalyst for economic self-empowerment on an unprecedented scale.

• Adapting labour legislation to those who have been unemployed for six months or more, to voluntarily enter into any contracts they wish with employers, especially owners of micro-enterprises.

• Removing all red tape that imposes unnecessary costs on entrepreneurs and prevents them from providing goods and services to consumers in the most efficient and effective manner. When this is done, the consequence will be a proliferation of businesses, especially in the labour intensive small-and medium-sized enterprises sector.

These proposals would directly target the poor, free them from poverty in a manner that enhances economic growth and allow the economy to function optimally. In considering the proposed changes, it would be useful if government were to take note of world economic history. The Industrial Revolution in Britain, which changed the world forever, was set in motion by specific policy changes.