Gigaba’s adviser entirely at odds with economic policy since 1994

Malusi Gigaba is a confusing figure. What exactly is he saying? Immediately after his appointment as finance minister, he declared his commitment to a programme of "radical economic transformation", a phrase that, if it means anything at all, must mean policies that are different — radically different? — from those that preceded them.

A few days later, after the first ratings agency downgrade of our sovereign debt, he professed himself shocked that anyone might think he would do anything other than continue the policies of his predecessor. "While the executive leadership of the finance portfolio has changed," a media statement from the Treasury read, "government’s overall policy orientation remains the same."

Dropped from these later statements was the language of radical economic transformation, now replaced by a frequently repeated commitment to his predecessor’s goal of "inclusive growth". Can this volte-face be taken at face value? It’s impossible to know, because, at about the same time as Gigaba’s verbal gyrations, the man he was to soon appoint as his adviser, Prof Chris Malikane, was drafting a document that reflects a view of the world that simply cannot be squared with the idea of inclusive growth.

Malikane’s manifesto does not quite call on workers of the world to unite in support of SA’s tenderpreneurs, but it comes mighty close.