THE INSIDER: Suspect set to take stock in jail

25 April 2017 - 06:25 The Insider
Police guard the training ground of Borussia Dortmund after a bomber targeted one of their buses. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Police guard the training ground of Borussia Dortmund after a bomber targeted one of their buses. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The man arrested by German police on Friday for detonating three bombs that targeted the Borussia Dortmund soccer team bus was allegedly hoping to profit from the club’s share price plummeting if key players were injured or killed.

Reuters reports that prosecutors expressed doubts about the authenticity of three letters left at the site of the attack that suggested Islamist militants were responsible after discovering that the 28-year old man, a dual German and Russian national identified as Sergei V, had taken out a loan to buy 15,000 put options on Borussia Dortmund’s stock before the attack.

The team bus was heading to the club’s stadium for a Champions League match against AS Monaco on April 11 when the explosions went off, wounding Spanish defender Marc Bartra and delaying the match by a day.

As it happened, shares in the club rose 1.8% the day after the attack when it became clear the club would continue to operate as usual, and are up about 2% so far in 2017, so the perpetrator not only faces a lengthy prison sentence, but his options are also well underwater.

Drake robba no grape gangsta

Aubrey Drake Graham, aka Drake, is more a dapper rapper than a gangsta rapper and this is reflected in the calibre of intruders attracted to his home. A young woman recently broke into Drake’s Yolo Estate in Los Angeles. The home is worth about $20m, has a 25-seat theatre, a spa/massage room and a large and well-stocked wine cellar "complete with separate tasting room".

As befits such an august crib, the woman politely partook of a few carbonated beverages — she is clearly no wine connoisseur — before locking herself in a room and waiting for the police to arrive. No hotline bling was removed during the unfortunate incident.

