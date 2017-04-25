Chris Malikane is a skilled academic who should not leave the seminar room

This must have given investors a bit of a breather and hope that the minister had finally come to his senses and was listening to the Treasury.

The shambles was just bottoming out when the finance ministry dropped another bombshell.

The minister had plucked Prof Chris Malikane, a controversial economist seemingly trained at the Hugo Chavez school of economics, out of the seminar room and appointed him as his economic adviser.

Malikane is, by all accounts, an accomplished academic, but he has some mad ideas about the economy, including supporting the nationalisation of the banks, mines and insurance companies.

The bottom line is that if the minister took his economic adviser’s mad ideas seriously, and if his economic adviser’s mad ideas were actually implemented, he would turn SA into Venezuela.

This was no ministerial mistake: the minister deliberately lobbed the equivalent of a grenade, in the form of Malikane, onto the Treasury. And he did so because, in his own words, orthodox economists, big business and international investors had captured the Treasury.

What is clear is that the minister was in search of a "disrupter" and he found what he was looking for in Malikane, who he planned to use to take on what his ministerial minions refer to as the "right-wing economists" at the Treasury.

Malikane, who had vowed that he would not shy away from expressing his views and who seemed to understand that his role was to contribute to a public debate on economic policy, was soon defending his mad ideas on the economy.