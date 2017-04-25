Chris Malikane is a skilled academic who should not leave the seminar room
If Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba implements his economic adviser’s mad ideas, he will turn SA into Venezuela
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has been in full damage-control mode following his appointment of Prof Chris Malikane as his economic adviser ahead of an important international investor road show in the US.
The minister had been desperately trying to restore confidence and calm following his own appointment and disastrous maiden media conference, during which he committed to implementing "radical economic transformation" without being able to explain what it meant, and where he launched an attack on the Treasury.
But the minister’s efforts had exactly the opposite effect as the ratings agencies downgraded the country to "junk status", forcing him to do a somersault and come out in support of "inclusive economic growth" and "balanced fiscal consolidation".
This must have given investors a bit of a breather and hope that the minister had finally come to his senses and was listening to the Treasury.
The shambles was just bottoming out when the finance ministry dropped another bombshell.
The minister had plucked Prof Chris Malikane, a controversial economist seemingly trained at the Hugo Chavez school of economics, out of the seminar room and appointed him as his economic adviser.
Malikane is, by all accounts, an accomplished academic, but he has some mad ideas about the economy, including supporting the nationalisation of the banks, mines and insurance companies.
The bottom line is that if the minister took his economic adviser’s mad ideas seriously, and if his economic adviser’s mad ideas were actually implemented, he would turn SA into Venezuela.
This was no ministerial mistake: the minister deliberately lobbed the equivalent of a grenade, in the form of Malikane, onto the Treasury. And he did so because, in his own words, orthodox economists, big business and international investors had captured the Treasury.
What is clear is that the minister was in search of a "disrupter" and he found what he was looking for in Malikane, who he planned to use to take on what his ministerial minions refer to as the "right-wing economists" at the Treasury.
Malikane, who had vowed that he would not shy away from expressing his views and who seemed to understand that his role was to contribute to a public debate on economic policy, was soon defending his mad ideas on the economy.
The grenade the minister lobbed at National Treasury bounced back and blew up in his face as he scrambled to reassure investors that nationalising the banks was not government policy.
The minister slapped Malikane down like a schoolboy in public, telling the media that he had been "reined in" and told to "keep quiet", which must have hurt him badly.
What is surprising is that the minister seems to think that he can distance himself from his economic adviser’s views and that it is possible for his economic adviser to "think aloud".
What the minister and his economic adviser do not seem to realise is that what they say matters and that every word they utter will be carefully scrutinised by an army of 20-something traders with their fingers on a buy-sell button.
The fact is that Malikane has been cut off at the knees and publicly humiliated by the minister he is supposed to advise. Surely he would be better off remaining in the seminar room teaching students "unorthodox economics", if only for them to get to grips with just how mad his ideas are and what damage they could do if they were ever implemented?
• Maynier is the DA’s shadow finance minister
