How African universities can lead climate-friendly development

Traditionally, research has been based on a single discipline. While this kind of focus remains important for in-depth and high-quality knowledge, climate change has highlighted a growing need to expand and adapt research approaches towards new, institutionally more complex forms of knowledge production that have a greater chance of meeting societal needs.

Transdisciplinary research builds on multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approaches to developing new theoretical understandings and praxis, which can respond to complex contexts.

Innovation

This approach is increasingly being seen as a real opportunity for innovation. Climate compatible development (CCD) is a social-ecological science with many intractable and complex dimensions that arise at the interface of environment and societal relations and social practices. Engaging in interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary knowledge production requires new ways of relating, thinking and doing because of its interest in new synthesis and creative deployment of knowledge in contexts of practice across scales and sectors

In sustainability circles the concept of a "food-energy-water nexus" is now gaining significant traction. According to UN Water, the global community is well aware of food, energy and water challenges, but has so far addressed them within sectoral boundaries.

Like CCD, the nexus concept recognises the interdependence of sectors such as agriculture, energy and water, as well as the futility of dealing with any sector in isolation — either in terms of research or policy formulation. Such interdependence becomes particularly acute in the context of climate change and increased resource demands which are expected to cause frequent and severe strains on these systems.

Against this backdrop, new partnerships are needed between researchers and a much wider range of societal actors. These can include practitioners and members of civil society. The partnerships themselves recognise that there are different kinds of knowledge and ways of producing it, such as learning by doing, also called social learning.

Synergies

Importantly, these shifts in the way knowledge is produced inform, and give rise to, a cross-sectoral approach, which moves away from the idea of policy making in silos.

The Programme for Climate Change Capacity Development (PCCCD) comprises three other envisaged networks in addition to the curriculum innovation network already established to oversee the creation of the master’s curriculum. These are a capacity development network and a meta-research network, and, on the policy front, the policy and institutional development network is aimed at strengthening institutional leadership and networks in order to better inform and influence regional climate change policy.

Henceforth, Southern African researchers will need to integrate a strong focus on community and policy engagement into their research programming from the start of their research activities. They will need to share insights regularly with communities and policy makers, and obtain feedback on the research in progress. They will also need to avail opportunities for community members and policy makers to articulate research questions and needs, through a two-way process.

We believe that the Sarua master’s curriculum will help Southern African researchers develop greater capacity in transdisciplinary research and knowledge co-production. With its unique approach to regional academic collaboration, it presents a blueprint for regional academic cross-sectoral curricula in critical "nexus" areas such as water, energy and agriculture, which will be useful in building capacity, and informing the kinds of policies the continent will need in order to cope with growing pressure for sustainable development in a changing climate.

• Kotecha is CEO of the Southern African Regional Universities Association