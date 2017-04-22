Eskom’s smouldering love affair with coal shows no sign of cooling

The NUM’s general secretary, David Sipunzi, explains the union’s position in an article, Capitalists’ Plan for Renewable Energy Will Lead to Job Losses’ published on Business Day. His main concern is Eskom’s threat to close five coal-fired power stations. Eskom says this has been forced on it because of unfair advantages enjoyed by renewable energy.

The Alternative Information & Development Centre (AIDC), where I work, appreciates the NUM’s concerns. Our long association with the NUM and many other Cosatu-affiliated trade unions makes it easy for us to understand workers’ apprehension.

Climate change and the large number of jobs that would be created as a consequence of addressing global warming and its threat to everyone, has been central to AIDC’s collaboration with the unions. It is therefore as an organisation sympathetic to organised labour that AIDC feels able to disagree with a some of the arguments David Sipunzi advances.

His main arguments are below next to bullet points, with my comments following:

• Renewable energy will result in large-scale retrenchments, beginning with the closure of five coal-fired power plants.

The closure of some plants has been public knowledge for a long time. Eskom chose to transform these closures, which are part of long-established normal practice when plants reach the end of their productive lives, into something unexpectedly forced on it by renewable energy. Eskom’s cynical opportunism no longer surprises.

• Renewable energy is considerably more expensive than coal and will cause Eskom’s bankruptcy because the government is forcing Eskom to buy this unaffordable energy.

This claim exposes Eskom’s duplicity. The cost of the renewable energy that the government is seeking to delay for as long as possible is considerably cheaper than coal. No one disputes the cheapness of today’s renewable energy. Eskom simply ignores this; it chooses instead to quote what it pays the few renewable energy companies awarded the first contracts, several years ago.

• Renewable energy cannot replace coal (or nuclear) because neither the sun nor wind are available 24 hours of the day.

This is another of Eskom’s deceptions. Using actual 24-hour measurements across SA’s actual land mass, the government’s own science institute, the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has shown conclusively that, with the aid of already existing technology, there’s more than enough sun and wind available in SA to provide the minimum electricity needed each day, over the course of a year. This minimum is the "base load" that Eskom wants us to believe only coal and nuclear can provide.