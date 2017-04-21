How schools can get the most out of technology in the classroom

Many schools teach children how to use computers, including simple things such as how to use a word processor or how to use a spreadsheet. It’s the teachers who must think about the possibilities of using these skills in the classroom, across a range of subjects, to improve learning. For example, homework is usually set to reinforce a lesson. The technological approach could be to ask students to research something on the internet, and prepare a brief presentation to share with the class to show that they can apply the technology.

It’s not necessary to use technology for every lesson, but in the modern world, technology does need to be incorporated in at least some of the teaching. Teachers have to evaluate the benefits of technology for teaching a subject, or aspects of the subject. The beauty of this approach is that it is not teacher- or subject-specific. It applies to all teachers, wherever they are, whatever the technology available and whatever subjects they are teaching.

Around the world, and particularly in Africa, the level of technology and how it is used in schools crosses a wide spectrum. The top schools are incredibly well connected; they have super-fast broadband and they can have multiple classes all accessing the internet at once. At the other end of the spectrum, the only computer may be the teacher’s computer in the classroom, or the one in the staff room.

Africa is particularly well connected to mobile telephone technology. Students, and especially the younger students, are much more comfortable with mobile phones and smartphones than they are with laptops. There are even smartphone apps than can aid learning.

Technology is available, at all levels. It is up to the teachers to use it effectively to assist learning and achieve better results.

• Lind is the professional development and training manager at Cambridge University Press