Why companies must have a minimum-wage plan

Several other important issues have also been dealt with in the agreement. No employer may in response to its introduction unilaterally alter downwards conditions of employment and hours of work, including those conditions currently contained in private contracts, sectoral determinations or collective agreements. To do so will constitute noncompliance or an unfair labour practice.

The agreement states no businesses will be excluded from the application of the wage. Small businesses and start-ups will need to be assisted to understand it. Should it be unaffordable for such businesses to pay employees at the minimum wage level, they will be provided with the information needed to enable them to apply for exemptions and make use of incentive schemes offered.

If granted, exemptions will apply for a maximum of 12 months. The agreement says a legislative process will set out an exemption applications process. The government will work with social partners in ensuring that the National Minimum Wage Act and related legislative amendments are passed by Parliament.

All social partners will work to find ways of giving effect to the agreement through compliance with all the processes that need to be followed. The government will circulate a work plan, which will be monitored by the committee of principals.

The agreement states companies will need to supply a motivation if they want to be exempted from paying the minimum wage. This is likely to centre around a company’s means, detailing why they cannot afford the wage, with proof such as a balance sheet.

It is envisaged the exemption process must be as simple and efficient as possible, particularly for small, medium and micro enterprises. The information and publicity campaign about the wage must therefore include training and education about exemptions and include details about where businesses can get support. The government must also ensure its departments are fully equipped to provide assistance.