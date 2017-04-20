EMPLOYMENT
Why companies must have a minimum-wage plan
Companies must take decisive action now to determine the effect of the national minimum wage on their staffing needs and costs when it gets implemented in May 2018.
Several key factors and limitations need to be understood now. Companies will for example neither be able to change conditions of employment downwards unilaterally, nor will retrenchment provide a get-out-of-jail-free card as the national minimum wage sets a floor with which a total offer will need to comply. Applying for exemption is unlikely to be a simple process.
In February, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that representatives of the government, business, communities and two of the three labour federations represented at the National Economic Development and Labour Council had concluded an agreement on a national minimum wage. Its level was set at R20 per hour.
Several other important issues have also been dealt with in the agreement. No employer may in response to its introduction unilaterally alter downwards conditions of employment and hours of work, including those conditions currently contained in private contracts, sectoral determinations or collective agreements. To do so will constitute noncompliance or an unfair labour practice.
The agreement states no businesses will be excluded from the application of the wage. Small businesses and start-ups will need to be assisted to understand it. Should it be unaffordable for such businesses to pay employees at the minimum wage level, they will be provided with the information needed to enable them to apply for exemptions and make use of incentive schemes offered.
If granted, exemptions will apply for a maximum of 12 months. The agreement says a legislative process will set out an exemption applications process. The government will work with social partners in ensuring that the National Minimum Wage Act and related legislative amendments are passed by Parliament.
All social partners will work to find ways of giving effect to the agreement through compliance with all the processes that need to be followed. The government will circulate a work plan, which will be monitored by the committee of principals.
The agreement states companies will need to supply a motivation if they want to be exempted from paying the minimum wage. This is likely to centre around a company’s means, detailing why they cannot afford the wage, with proof such as a balance sheet.
It is envisaged the exemption process must be as simple and efficient as possible, particularly for small, medium and micro enterprises. The information and publicity campaign about the wage must therefore include training and education about exemptions and include details about where businesses can get support. The government must also ensure its departments are fully equipped to provide assistance.
Exempted businesses will be required to pay a determined percentage of the minimum wage. After the maximum 12-month exemption period has lapsed, a new motivation will be required for subsequent exemption applications.
Though some resistance to change is understandable — it is the case whenever something new comes along — companies need to put their reservations aside to begin preparing for the implementation of the national minimum wage.
It is crucial that organisations utilise their internal resources and skills. Employers need to determine how many of their staff are above or below the minimum, what percentage can be accommodated at or above it, and if necessary whether they need to apply for an exemption and what reasons will be given.
The national minimum wage will require companies to be more efficient and innovative from an operational perspective. A minimum wage is not new; some sectors such as domestic workers are already operating quite well under such a regime.
Despite some pessimistic predictions, anecdotal information shows the minimum wages for domestic workers have not led to major job losses in the sector. The same is likely to be true as the national minimum wage is extended to other sectors.
Come May 1 2018, companies should be prepared for the national minimum wage. Employers need to start planning now, tasking their human resources, finance and other operational business units with determining its effect on profitability. The minimum wage is coming, employers need to accept it and shift their focus to its strategic implementation.
• Patel is director and national practice head for employment at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
