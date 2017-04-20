Hope is not enough now that SA has felt the pull of the downgrade vortex

Banks have been downgraded, not through any fault of their own but simply because their ratings are capped by the sovereign’s (through the loans they grant the government and the concentration of revenues they derive from the local economy).

The resulting consequences will be more than just a drop in profitability and lower tax payments to the fiscus. To comply with Basel rules, banks will now have to keep more capital against the increased credit risk that comes with their lower-rated public sector debtors. More capital held for such purposes means less is available to sectors that want to grow and create jobs. On a geared basis, following the downgrades the pool of bank-wide loanable funds has just shrunk by about R80bn (or 2% of GDP).

There are some positive growth factors to consider though. Externally oriented sectors could gain from the rise in global growth, high commodity prices and the weak rand. In turn, a recovery in these sectors would also benefit others that have them as clients. A rebound in agriculture would help, too. Yet, these positive effects will be eroded by the damage to be done by the looming shock to confidence, fixed investment and consumer spending.

Against this backdrop, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba faces a harsher landscape than the one the Treasury painted just two months ago. Then finance minister Pravin Gordhan tabled a budget based on GDP growth rebounding from 1.3% in 2017-18 to 2.1% in 2018-19.