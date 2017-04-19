Barring pharmaceutical imports will not heal Africa’s economy

This is significant as it has been occurring since shortly after the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1990s and the Ebola outbreak five years ago.

The bad news, however, is that while people are living longer, they are now more susceptible to being diagnosed with the chronic diseases that afflict the middle class across the globe, such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Not only are Africans living longer, but there is also a growing middle class. In 1980 the African middle class was made up of 111-million people, representing 26% of the population. According to the African Development Bank, by 2010 the number had grown to 313-million, or 34.3% of the population.

With communicable diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria present but in decline, and the growing number of cases of noncommunicable diseases, it is clear that Africa needs access to the same set of interventions as in more developed countries. These include cutting-edge drugs, vaccines and medical devices.

Growth in the African pharmaceutical market presents a "win-win" for companies and patients. It would not only lead to a larger selection of drugs, but could also lead to lower prices for prescriptions for chronic diseases. The McKinsey Institute report concluded that patients would also have "access to medicines previously unavailable on the continent".

In the area of cancer, Africa will experience an increase that mirrors the rates in developed countries. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), "the proportional contribution of noncommunicable diseases to the healthcare burden in Africa will rise by 21% through 2030".