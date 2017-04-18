The state’s policy inaction regarding poultry sector is a recipe for disaster

The pressure is on government to support its own social and economic objectives. But how it should act, and the measures it might take to curb rising chicken imports, are a matter for some debate. For the state, doing nothing is not an option since the status quo is not sustainable and the effects of a shrinking industry are starting to mount. A balance must be struck between supporting the domestic industry and the jobs it creates and higher consumer prices for chicken meat.

Most of the growth in the demand for chicken over the past years has been met by increased imports, much of it from the EU. The EU is SA’s biggest trading partner and disputes in this industry mark a tricky start to the economic partnership agreement between the two sides that came into force in 2016.

The importance of the poultry meat industry in the South African economy cannot be overemphasised: the value of poultry meat production is larger than the value of maize plus wine grape production combined.

Poultry meat production is also part of a long, integrated value chain that includes the production of feed grains and oilseeds, the processing of these into the meal and oilcake required to meet the energy and protein needs of the birds and the slaughtering, packaging, distribution and retailing of the final product. As a result, the industry has significant job and revenue multipliers into the rest of the South African economy.

The spike in feed grain prices caused by the two dry planting seasons in 2015 and 2016, along with spiralling import volumes, have placed producer margins under such pressure that poultry production declined by 8% year on year in the third quarter of 2016.

It is a crisis that largely stems from factors beyond the control of the industry and although recent debates often centre on the benefits for consumers of having access to supposedly cheap imported chicken, it is necessary to remain objective in recommending policy proposals.

Chickens are fed cereals (maize) for energy and oilseeds (soybean and sunflower oilcake) for protein. Rising feed costs are a critical consideration and from a production perspective, maize and soybean oilcake are the two key feed ingredients.