How to parachute through a sudden stop

And while portfolio inflows happen gradually, the stop is, well, sudden.

This is relevant for SA. Between 2000 and 2015 the average net foreign purchases of South African shares and bonds amounted to R40bn a year, adding up to more than R600bn. The current value of these investments will be even greater due to capital appreciation.

The R600bn number suggests we have plenty of distance to fall should the foreign appetite for South African assets suddenly dissipate. A prudent investor should monitor developments in these portfolio flows. History provides some guide as to what factors should be on our radar.

Sudden stops are typically triggered by a global tightening of monetary policy or unexpected events, such as the Russian default in 1998 or the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, which increase volatility and risk aversion.

In today’s environment, however, monetary policy has remained ultra-accommodative for years, volatility is low and investors appear ever hungry for risk. But this may be turning.

The US Federal Reserve has signalled three hikes to come in 2017, the first of which was delivered in March. The European Central Bank is expected to taper its quantitative easing policy in 2017. Even the People’s Bank of China has indicated it will remove monetary stimulus.

A large co-ordinated effort to tighten global monetary conditions would have the potential to cause market volatility and a loss of risk appetite.

In other words, all the conditions for a sudden stop of capital flows to SA could potentially be triggered in the near future. What’s more, data from 2016 suggest this may already be under way. The outflow in 2016 from local equities was five times as large as the average annual inflows over the preceding 15 years.

While these numbers are staggering, the market response was muted for several reasons. First, the portfolio outflows were cancelled out in practice by the AB InBev acquisition of SABMiller. This transaction does not reflect in the data referred to above, and as such the actual net flows were near zero.