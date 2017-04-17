Double standards in international law do not give SA carte blanche

But the argument that al-Bashir enjoyed immunity has been dealt with decisively by the South African courts. The Supreme Court of Appeal, in The Minister of Justice and others v The Southern Africa Litigation Centre, stated that by passing the Implementation Act, SA did so on the basis that head of state immunity would not constitute a bar to the prosecution of international crimes in SA.

More fundamentally, providing immunity to heads of state accused of committing international crimes would defeat the purpose of international criminal justice. Whereas it is true that accountability for international crimes has not been found to trump immunity in all courts, for the purpose of the ICC there can be no question that membership calls for co-operation and for respect for the non-applicability of head of state immunity. To some extent, the state’s insistence on the law being unclear can be seen as purposeful obfuscation to avoid its obligations.

If SA is found not to have co-operated, it will not be the first time a state party to the ICC is held to have been non-compliant. In the al-Bashir matter alone, non-cooperation findings have been made against 13 states, including Chad, Malawi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Djibouti. In every one of these cases, the states concerned were held to be non-compliant for failure to arrest al-Bashir. Uganda and Djibouti are the most recent countries to be called to the ICC for failure to co-operate.

What could theoretically or potentially flow from a finding of non-cooperation? The ICC has the discretion to refer a state to its Assembly of State Parties and/or to the UN Security Council. In all 13 states, the ICC has referred the matter to the UN Security Council. To date, nothing has followed from such referral. To a large extent, the fuss around the South African case is much ado about nothing. It is entirely predictable that SA will be found to have been non-compliant and equally predictable that nothing will flow from this finding.