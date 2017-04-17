Double standards in international law do not give SA carte blanche
The ICC’s non-compliance decisions tends to be toothless, but legal technicalities do not let SA off the hook in not arresting Omar al-Bashir, writes Mia Swart
The spectre of Sudan President Omar al-Bashir continues to hover over the South African government. Last Friday, a delegation of South Africans trekked to The Hague to present arguments to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as to why SA was not in violation of its obligations to the ICC.
Under its Rome Statute, the ICC can make a formal finding of non-compliance against a state party if the state is found to have violated its obligations under the statute.
This was the first public non-cooperation hearing. States usually shy away from attending them. One reason for this is that states may resist being publicly rapped over the knuckles; in contrast, SA was keen and confident in presenting reasons why it did not breach its undertaking to the ICC by not arresting al-Bashir.
The government’s submission stated that, as a sitting head of state, al-Bashir had absolute immunity from the criminal jurisdiction of national courts in foreign states and SA was obliged to respect this immunity. SA essentially argued that it was not at all clear it had an obligation under the ICC statute and that it was evident from the debates reflected in academic literature that the issue of head of state immunity is disputed.
But the argument that al-Bashir enjoyed immunity has been dealt with decisively by the South African courts. The Supreme Court of Appeal, in The Minister of Justice and others v The Southern Africa Litigation Centre, stated that by passing the Implementation Act, SA did so on the basis that head of state immunity would not constitute a bar to the prosecution of international crimes in SA.
More fundamentally, providing immunity to heads of state accused of committing international crimes would defeat the purpose of international criminal justice. Whereas it is true that accountability for international crimes has not been found to trump immunity in all courts, for the purpose of the ICC there can be no question that membership calls for co-operation and for respect for the non-applicability of head of state immunity. To some extent, the state’s insistence on the law being unclear can be seen as purposeful obfuscation to avoid its obligations.
If SA is found not to have co-operated, it will not be the first time a state party to the ICC is held to have been non-compliant. In the al-Bashir matter alone, non-cooperation findings have been made against 13 states, including Chad, Malawi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Djibouti. In every one of these cases, the states concerned were held to be non-compliant for failure to arrest al-Bashir. Uganda and Djibouti are the most recent countries to be called to the ICC for failure to co-operate.
What could theoretically or potentially flow from a finding of non-cooperation? The ICC has the discretion to refer a state to its Assembly of State Parties and/or to the UN Security Council. In all 13 states, the ICC has referred the matter to the UN Security Council. To date, nothing has followed from such referral. To a large extent, the fuss around the South African case is much ado about nothing. It is entirely predictable that SA will be found to have been non-compliant and equally predictable that nothing will flow from this finding.
The Security Council could then act in terms of its powers and impose measures such as sanctions. In light of the political reality of the its lack of action in previous cases, it is highly unlikely that anything concrete would result.
At the hearing, SA further requested that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) be allowed to exercise jurisdiction over a dispute on non-cooperation. There are many reasons why this should not be an acceptable suggestion to the ICC. The ICJ has no formal relationship with the ICC and there is no compelling reason it should defer to the ICJ — a court with a very different purpose, mandate and jurisdiction.
The issue of co-operation revives the age-old debate about whether international law is really law. This question arises from the jurisprudential theory that what defines rules as law is that the law can be enforced. International law has traditionally lacked enforcement mechanisms. The non-cooperation decisions issued so far have been toothless in that there were no consequences for the offending states. Since the ICC does not have a police force or independent powers of arrest it relies entirely on co-operation of states for enforcement.
The main reason the ICC ultimately withdrew the Kenya case against Uhuru Kenyatta was that Kenya did not co-operate with it. Consistent non-cooperation does not only undermine the court but could potentially render the ICC impotent.
International law is riddled with double standards. As the South African council pointed out in his submissions before the court, a state such as Jordan has not been reprimanded for refraining from arresting al-Bashir. Jordan, a state party to the court, failed to arrest al-Bashir when he, very recently, attended the Summit of the Arab League in that country. SA suggested that since Jordan is considered to be a "friend of the court", Jordan is getting off lightly.
But the existence of double standards does not free a state from respecting its obligations. Under al-Bashir’s rule approximately 300,000 people were killed by forces supported by the Sudanese government. It is time the state faces the facts. No grasping for legal technicalities can change the fact that by staunchly defending a non-cooperative stance, SA has again sided with the alleged perpetrator.
• Swart is Professor of International Law at the University of Johannesburg
