Constitutional obligations can ensure private firms serve the public good

The right to have access to social security is a socioeconomic good that one would usually expect to be provided by the state rather than a private company.
However, as highlighted by the Constitutional Court in the recent Black Sash Trust v Minister of Social Development, South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Others judgment, the country is now "confronted with a situation where the executive arm of government admits that it is not able to fulfil its constitutional and statutory obligations to provide for the social assistance of its people. And, in the deepest and most shaming of ironies, it now seeks to rely on a private corporate entity … to get it out of this predicament."
Therefore, due to the state’s complete reliance on Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for the delivery of a constitutional right, the court viewed CPS as an extension of the state for the delivery of social security, even though CPS’s contract with Sassa was due to expire in a couple of weeks. The court therefore held that the constitutional obligations of Sassa and CPS, as entities performing a constitutional function for a considerable period, did not end when the contract between the parties expired.
But what gives the court the power to make this determination and to interfere with the autonomy of a private company in this manner?
The key question determined by the Constitutional Court in the Black Sash matter was whether Sassa and CPS were under any constitutional obligation after March 31 2017 (i.e. after the expiry date of Sassa’s contract with CPS) to continue payment of the social grants. It is, however, already accepted that section 8(2) of the Constitution sanctions the application of the Bill of Rights to private companies, and the court’s previous judgments support the expansion of the nature of the constitutional obligations that can be borne by private parties.
The powers conferred on the Constitutional Court in terms of section 172(1)(b) of the Constitution enable it to make any order that is just and equitable, thereby permitting it to extend the contract between Sassa and CPS that would have otherwise expired on March 31 2017.
This case therefore demonstrates the Constitutional Court’s far-reaching powers to confer broad constitutional obligations on private companies and to change the terms of a private contract upon which the delivery of a socioeconomic right depends.
The Constitution makes provision for the application of constitutional obligations to private parties in section 8(2), which, in simple terms, provides that private parties shall be bound by the Bill of Rights. The Constitutional Court has also previously acknowledged, in the landmark housing rights decision of Government of the Republic of SA v Grootboom and Others (2001), that at least some of the duties imposed by the Bill of Rights are binding on private parties.
However, the judgment in which it gave the most attention to the application of section 8(2) to private parties is Governing Body of the Juma Musjid Primary School & Others v Essay NO and Others (2011).
In this case, the Constitutional Court dealt with an order authorising the eviction of a public school conducted on private property. The court stressed that the purpose of section 8(2) is not to obstruct private autonomy or to impose on a private party the duties of the state in protecting the Bill of Rights. Rather, it is to require private parties not to interfere with or diminish the enjoyment of a right.
The test whether a private party will be burdened with a constitutional obligation depends on the intensity of the constitutional right in question, coupled with the potential invasion of that right that could be perpetrated by private parties. For example, in Juma Musijd, the right to basic education and the potential invasion of this right by a private party required the court to confer constitutional obligations on the private party not to impair the learners’ right to basic education.
Therefore, in the court’s earlier judgments regarding the extent of a private party’s constitutional obligations in terms of section 8(2), they were merely required to refrain from interfering with a person’s enjoyment of his/ her constitutional right. Since then, the law has been developed to require more from private parties than mere non-interference.
In Allpay Consolidated Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Others v CEO of Sassa and Others (Allpay 2), the Constitutional Court made a far-reaching finding in respect of private parties that are in the business of assisting the state deliver on its constitutional obligations. The court found that Sassa and CPS were organs of state in relation to the contract to pay social grants, and that CPS also bore obligations under section 8(2) of the Constitution because it had performed a constitutional function for a significant period already, and this obligation persisted to ensure that a workable payment system remains in place until a new one is operational.
Therefore, the approach the Constitutional Court has previously taken in respect of section 8(2) has been expanded by the court in the manner in which it dealt with CPS in the Black Sash case. Consequently, any argument against the extension of constitutional obligations in this manner to private relationships, based on concerns about the impact this may have on the individual freedom and autonomy of those private parties upon whom these obligations are imposed, fails to take into account the impact that the actions of these private parties has on the freedom, autonomy and rights of others to enjoy their constitutionally protected rights.
This means that the autonomy of private parties in such circumstances is circumscribed by the demands of the values in the Constitution, which is a significant and just development of our socioeconomic rights jurisprudence.
The Black Sash finding raises a number of interesting questions for private companies. For instance, does it mean that private companies such as CPS, like the state, should be audited by the auditor-general? When a member of the public is seeking information from these private companies in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act, should the request be sought by using the process that is used against the state instead of a private company?
Prior to entering into contracts similar to CPS’s contract with Sassa, private companies should fully understand what it means for its business to be considered an organ of state, so as to be sure that it is not taken by surprise in the manner in which CPS was by the Constitutional Court.
• Xaso is an attorney at ENS Africa in Johannesburg.
