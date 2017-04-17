Constitutional obligations can ensure private firms serve the public good

In this case, the Constitutional Court dealt with an order authorising the eviction of a public school conducted on private property. The court stressed that the purpose of section 8(2) is not to obstruct private autonomy or to impose on a private party the duties of the state in protecting the Bill of Rights. Rather, it is to require private parties not to interfere with or diminish the enjoyment of a right.

The test whether a private party will be burdened with a constitutional obligation depends on the intensity of the constitutional right in question, coupled with the potential invasion of that right that could be perpetrated by private parties. For example, in Juma Musijd, the right to basic education and the potential invasion of this right by a private party required the court to confer constitutional obligations on the private party not to impair the learners’ right to basic education.

Therefore, in the court’s earlier judgments regarding the extent of a private party’s constitutional obligations in terms of section 8(2), they were merely required to refrain from interfering with a person’s enjoyment of his/ her constitutional right. Since then, the law has been developed to require more from private parties than mere non-interference.

In Allpay Consolidated Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Others v CEO of Sassa and Others (Allpay 2), the Constitutional Court made a far-reaching finding in respect of private parties that are in the business of assisting the state deliver on its constitutional obligations. The court found that Sassa and CPS were organs of state in relation to the contract to pay social grants, and that CPS also bore obligations under section 8(2) of the Constitution because it had performed a constitutional function for a significant period already, and this obligation persisted to ensure that a workable payment system remains in place until a new one is operational.

Therefore, the approach the Constitutional Court has previously taken in respect of section 8(2) has been expanded by the court in the manner in which it dealt with CPS in the Black Sash case. Consequently, any argument against the extension of constitutional obligations in this manner to private relationships, based on concerns about the impact this may have on the individual freedom and autonomy of those private parties upon whom these obligations are imposed, fails to take into account the impact that the actions of these private parties has on the freedom, autonomy and rights of others to enjoy their constitutionally protected rights.