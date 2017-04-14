What will happen when President Jacob Zuma goes...

The first Zuma attempt to control the Treasury in December 2015 took the yield on South African 10-year bonds from 8.5% per annum in early December that year to about 9.6% by early January 2016. This move also widened the spread between South African and US debt by about the same 100 basis points (see figure below) from about 5.7% per annum to 6.7%. The latest Zuma intervention in the Treasury has seen this risk premium rise further, but not dramatically, from a still unsatisfactory 6.46% level in early 2017 to the current 6.6% per annum level.

This spread may be regarded as the extra returns in rands that all South African investments have to be able to offer to justify their viability — in addition to their covering the additional business risks associated with a particular enterprise. This extra return is also the rate at which the rand is expected to depreciate over the next 10 years. And the weaker the rand, the more inflation expected.

The cost of insuring South African five-year dollar-denominated debt against default, an accurate measure of real sovereign risk, has followed a similar pattern rising from 1.82% per annum at its lowest earlier this year to the current 2.15% per annum. That is when calculated in dollars; an investment in a South African asset would be required to return more than 2% per annum more in dollars than an equivalent US investment to justify its value.

More risks demand higher returns, and the higher the required returns the fewer investment projects will qualify — to the grave disadvantage of the economy and its growth prospects. The object of economic policy should be to reduce such risks rather than to raise them — something the Zuma presidency has clearly failed at. Yet given the reactions of the credit rating agencies that have down-rated SA’s credit, indicating a higher probability of default on our debt, these market reactions must be regarded as surprisingly subdued.