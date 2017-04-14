Government’s NHI plan is based on squeezing out private healthcare

Lack of funds aside, the government is determined to go ahead with the implementation of the project. Indeed, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan announced in his budget speech: "The government is moving ahead with the next phase of implementation of the NHI … [and] an NHI fund will be established". In the speech, Gordhan alluded to the idea that current medical scheme tax credits could be reduced or phased out.

Ironically, tax credits linked to medical aid contributions were introduced to encourage individuals to pay more towards their own medical expenses and rely less on publicly provided medical care. Proposing to scrap tax exemptions is how the government plans to get more money out of taxpayers at the expense of the private medical care sector. Eliminating these tax credits will make medical schemes unaffordable to many. When they become too expensive, no new members will join and those at the margin will drop out. The government will then conveniently use the dwindling number of people on private medical as an added justification for the NHI.

As the White Paper states, "In the latter years of the second phase, the Medical Schemes Act will be amended so as to provide complementary cover when the NHI is fully implemented".

The government has a clear and calculated path ahead of it. If it can destroy the private financing mechanism, which is the main vehicle for accessing the provision of private healthcare, then the private medical sector in SA will collapse and the government will have no competition for its NHI scheme.