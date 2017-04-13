Opinion

THE INSIDER: Saxonwold Presidency downgrade

Google Map search reveals South African Presidency’s new address is the Gupta mansion in Saxonwold

13 April 2017 - 05:09 AM The Insider
President Jacob Zuma campaigns in Port Elizabeth. Picture: THE HERALD
Typing "South African Presidency" into Google Maps this week delivered a strange new result, according to the website MyBroadband.co.za.

In addition to the offices at the Union Buildings in Pretoria and Tuynhuis in Cape Town, an address in Saxonwold Drive appeared. The new address pointed to the Gupta mansion in Saxonwold and appears to be a joke by local Google users in the light of reports of state capture by the Gupta family.

The website said 18 reviews were listed for the location, including numerous one-star reviews, including the following: "Worst privatisation of a country and president ever. I want a refund," wrote Reinhard Loots. Aaron T wrote: "Previously only available in PTA, I’m glad that JHB now has a branch of the presidency too, unfortunately the service is still terrible…. I hear their building branches internationally now and have legal representation in Panama with leadership help from Moscow and Dubai so hopefully things improve."

Give the old man a fiddle

Seventy-five and as fit as a fiddle; after so many years of revolutionary struggle, danger, living hard and rough and on the edge, it is surprising President Jacob Zuma looks younger than his age.

The ANC, in wishing the boss happy birthday on Wednesday, said he had "committed his life and energies to the liberation of the people", and had done so especially for "the poor of the poorest".

The Presidency tried to absolve Zuma from any blame for SA’s economic problems, saying he wanted to unite the country in finding solutions, "as was done when the first economic crisis set in around 2008, which has hardly subsided during his [Zuma’s] two terms of office".

The old man deserves a break on his birthday, so let him fiddle while SA burns.

