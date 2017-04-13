The end of an era is dawning — even if it's just one of trade hypocrisy

According to news reports, the recent meeting of G20 finance ministers was a disaster. US Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, blocked language on free trade that would have reiterated the G20’s commitment to "resist all forms of protectionism", thereby breaking with long-standing G20 and US policy.

These reports may be accurate, but they don’t offer the background and context necessary to understand these developments.

To begin with, G20 platitudes on trade have been reiterated since the G20 took over from the G7 as the informal meeting of the world’s decision makers nearly a decade ago. The G20 has avoided prescriptive language on trade, knowing it to be the domain of another international body, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which has more or less been unable to expand its "free-trade" mandate since the failed Doha Development Round, which began in 2001.

The G20 paragraphs on free trade (and those of other international bodies such as the G7, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and Brics) were always understood as a throwaway; a statement of general support for a process that was going nowhere.

With that in mind, it seems strange that this is the issue on which reporters are focusing.

To the extent that the US position on trade is an issue, it’s worth noting that the US has never believed in free trade. As economists such as Dean Baker point out, a key pillar of the international trade regime the US backs is highly protectionist — namely the respect for international monopolistic patents. Huge sections of the US economy, especially the military industrial complex or the internet itself, would not exist without massive protections, and even agricultural commodities that are exported are highly subsidised, forcing countries such as Mexico to import some of their staple produce.

Subsidies in Europe are arguably greater, making it clear that the entire Doha "development" agenda in a trade context is built on a lie — that reducing protections has anything to do with development.