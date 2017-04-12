If Le Pen wins she might damage France’s economy and its role in Europe

Le Pen might not have majority support, but her voters seem much more motivated than those of any of her rivals. Last November, Donald Trump won support from just 26% of eligible US voters. Given lukewarm support for Hillary Clinton and the decision by millions of Americans to stay home, Trump’s passionate 26% proved enough for victory.

In addition, as with Trump and those who fought for Brexit, Le Pen has already shown great skill at speaking directly to the anxieties of millions of voters on questions of jobs, economic stagnation, immigration, and security. On all these issues, headlines between now and election day are more likely to boost Le Pen than any of her opponents, particularly if another terrorist attack takes place in the heart of Europe or if there is more violence between French police and angry young people living in the suburbs on the outskirts of French cities.

Further boosting her chances, Macron, her likeliest second-round opponent, may see support erode among centre-right voters as Le Pen uses his role in the deeply unpopular Franéois Hollande government against him. He is vulnerable in other areas, as well. Macron has yet to face the sort of scandals that have plagued Fillon, and the scrutiny that comes with them, but that might change.