How to normalise SA’s economy without feeding rent-seeking parasites

For example, a black supplier may be granted a contract to supply the state with certain goods, even at a price slightly higher than the cheapest alternative, for a limited period, say three years, at the end of which they will be required to meet the lowest price and to have expanded their client base so that their government business accounts for, at most, 40% of turnover.

Progress in achieving these goals should be continuously monitored, and support immediately withdrawn if the beneficiary does not perform.

If it is accepted that state-owned enterprises have an important role to play in promoting transformation, their developmental role should be clearly defined and separated from their commercial activities, costed separately, and explicitly provided for in the national budget. Here again, state-owned enterprises must not be allowed a soft budget constraint because of the moral hazard it creates.

In comparing capitalism to socialism, Hungarian economist Janos Kornai points out that a hard budget constraint encourages competition and innovation, and therefore supports the growth in productivity so essential to sustained economic growth and improvements in average living standards. Without a hard budget constraint, the process of creative destruction cannot do its work in promoting economic development.

The dynamism enforced by a hard budget constraint is a fundamental reason for the relative success of capitalism compared with socialism, with the latter’s preponderance of soft budget constraints. A similar approach should be adopted with the mooted state bank, should it become a reality.

In his analysis of the causes of inequality in a capitalist system such as we have in SA, Geoffrey Hodgson highlights the role played by debt and credit and, therefore, collateral in the functioning of the system and the material advancement of its participants. He then makes the telling point that this favours the current owners of capital compared with labour, as the latter cannot use their labour services as collateral, for example to obtain capital to start a business.

This is very applicable in the South African situation due to the post-apartheid lack of assets that can serve as collateral in the black population, many of whom have only their labour services to offer.

A state bank that does not require collateral from its borrowers would be one way of getting past this obstacle, although using the assets of the state to provide collateral to the commercial banking sector for specific categories of borrowers would be a better option as it would still tap into the established credit management function of the banks (provided banks continue to carry part of the risk).

The challenge will, of course, be how to manage rent-seeking behaviour, while the market discipline introduced in this way will have to be accepted and not interfered with. This also applies to the objective of creating black industrialists. The South Korean example, once again, comes to mind.

That the South African economy is in need of transformation cannot be denied, although I prefer to call it "normalisation", which is a less contentious way of expressing the same objective of bringing black people into the mainstream of the economy — which they ultimately should come to dominate because of sheer numbers.

SA has a troubled history that requires purposeful (and, yes, even radical — in the sense of thinking out of the box) measures to achieve this normalisation. And this is where we come full circle back to inclusive economic growth. A static approach will just not be sustainable.

• Laubscher is an economic advisor at Sanlam Limited