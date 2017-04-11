US coal to get export boost, but it’s thanks to Debbie not Trump

While the majority of mines were able to restart operations fairly quickly, it’s taking time for the rail infrastructure to be repaired, meaning there is a shortage of coal for export. This has sent prices soaring, with coking coal futures in Singapore — priced off the spot assessments for free-on-board Australian cargoes — soaring 77% from the day Debbie struck to a peak of $275 a tonne on April 6.

Thermal coal prices also rose. Even though shipments of the this grade of fuel from Australia weren’t nearly as badly affected by Debbie, the benchmark weekly index rose 9.1% in the week to April 7 from the week prior to the storm’s arrival. While thermal coal supplies from Australia may be slightly constrained in coming weeks, the main issue is with coking coal.

Chinese, Japanese, South Korean and Indian steel-makers are all scrambling to source alternative supplies. The Chinese will look first to neighbouring Mongolia and Russia, while the others will cast a wide net — including as far as the US. This is a boon to US coking coal producers, many of whom are located in the Appalachian mountains, the region that has borne the brunt of the decline in domestic coal consumption.

Assuming these miners can ramp up production, they likely have a six-week to two-month window to lock in exports at higher prices before Australian mines can resume normal deliveries. As much as 15-million tonnes of Australian coking coal may be lost to the market from Debbie. That’s significant, but still below the estimated 25-million tonnes lost to Cyclone Yasi in 2011, which prompted spot prices to rise to above $330 a tonne.

US exports moving up

There does appear to be an uptick in US exports already in April, with Thomson Reuters Supply Chain and Commodity Forecasts estimating that 6.8-million tonnes has already been booked for shipment in the month. Given only one-third of the month has passed and more cargoes are certain to be booked, this looks strong compared to the 7.56-million tonnes exported for the whole of March.

Last month was already the highest monthly total recorded since January 2015, the starting point for Thomson Reuters vessel-tracking and shipping data. US coal exports have been on a declining trend, with 2015’s 75.36-million tonnes slipping to 65.77-million last year. This is largely because of lower purchases from top destination Europe, where US thermal coal struggles to compete against similar quality coal from Colombia and SA.

US coking coal remains sought after by European steel mills and is competitive against supplies from Russia, the main alternative for Europe given that Australia is too distant and freight costs would be too high. But US thermal coal is unlikely to able to compete anywhere around the globe, given the higher cost of production.

Data from consultants CRU show the weighted average business cost for US thermal coal, or the price where 50% or more of operations in the country are making positive cash flow, lies at $83.22 a tonne.