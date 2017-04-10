Capitalists’ plan for renewable energy will lead to job losses

We have a problem with the selective and subjective bias that opportunistically promotes renewable energy as the alpha and omega for SA, while turning a blind eye to the reality that these renewables can’t be used as a base load. An IPP, or non-utility generator, is an entity that is not a public utility, but which owns facilities to generate electric power for sale to utilities and end-users.

What is going to happen if the sun does not shine and the wind does not blow? We will definitely have blackouts. SA had blackouts in 2008-09 mainly because of the interference of politicians in the scientific and business decisions of Eskom. We appeal as the NUM that politicians leave scientific decisions to scientists. The NUM agrees that there should be a reduction in the production of greenhouse gases and strengthened efforts to introduce renewable energy, but this should not result in retrenchments.

We have identified the following effects on SA due to the introduction of IPPs:

• There will be major retrenchments of our members in the energy and mining sectors;

• IPPs are not labour-intensive, in fact, they are the opposite;

• Renewable energy is more expensive than that produced from coal;

• There is no social labour plan associated with the decision to introduce IPPs;

• The whole supply chain in the coal industry will be affected; and

• This will affect the public in that they will have to pay more for electricity, both directly and indirectly.

We have, therefore, concluded that we will begin protest action as soon as possible to voice our opposition to the inclusion of IPPs in the national grid.

The action will include mass action and educating the public on the real effect of IPPs on the price of electricity — that the inclusion of IPPs means Eskom must pay more for a commodity that we can produce at cheaper prices.