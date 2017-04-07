Wealthier African middle class bodes well for the hospitality industry

Recently, countries such as Angola — worldwide, the state with the second-least-diversified economy — and Nigeria have experienced the risk associated with a single focus in the economy, and their economies have not shown the growth experienced in earlier times.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), for instance, reported in early 2016 that oil-producing economies in Africa were likely to experience just 2.25% growth, a significant drop from the 6% growth experienced in 2014. This comes as a result of the dramatic drop in the international oil price and slowing demand for oil — in fact, the oil price was at its lowest in 20 years in 2016.

Many states in Africa are beginning to realise the value of moving away from a single focus in their economies. So, although it is the region’s biggest oil exporter, Nigeria has significantly diversified its economy, with construction, film, services, transport and retail playing a big role in the country’s GDP.

As the IMF indicated in 2016, "medium-term growth prospects remain favourable" in many parts of the continent, largely because the factors that facilitate growth, such as the improved business environment, remain in place.

Those more open to private sector involvement — such as in Rwanda, Kenya and Nigeria — have experienced growth of a wealthier middle class, and these are people with the means and the need to travel. The value of local businesses partnering with global corporations must also be highlighted: the local partner’s understanding of the business environment and legal issues in the country will certainly assist the corporation to establish itself in the country.

A significant issue for the hospitality sector is the huge size of the population on the continent, as well as in the growth of a middle class in some states.