How to prevent overpayments to staff that can affect the bottom line

This ties into overtime overpayments — if people are working overtime without authorisation, or if their hours are not monitored correctly, it can cost the business a pretty penny. Often, when these errors are found, it is too late to recover the funds.

To address both of these concerns an organisation should implement clearly defined rules and a system that prevents manual intervention. It is also important to ensure there is segregation between the person administering the time and attendance records, and the person who is authorising them.

Of course, as with any rule-based system, there must be exceptions. The business needs effective tools which allow for exceptions to be addressed in the system to prevent incorrect payments and tax issues at year-end, while operations, which conform to the rule,s can be automated.

Reports all the way as preventative control

It is by running monthly tax validation reports that a business can find and address issues in the system, as well as prevent year-end issues around tax and income corrections. Best practice calls for reports to be run monthly to avoid tax year-end corrections. It is also important to have a set of payroll reports which examine elements such as variances on net pay. This will ensure that, when there is excessive net pay, it is instantly picked up, investigated and corrected.

Termination policies are also vital in mitigating overpayments. If a late termination comes through, an employee can receive a full salary for a month they didn’t work and there are complexities in recovering this amount. Not only is the money almost impossible to recover, but medical aid and other similar schemes will be affected as they need a month’s notice to withdraw.

This particular challenge indicates a disconnect between human resources and payroll, or between line management and payroll. It is critical that line managers understand the impact on the business of late notification of terminations. Departments need to work closely to ensure payroll is notified as soon as an employee is terminated. It will prevent them from being overpaid for periods they have not worked and ensure the final payment is accurate.